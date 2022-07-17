Top news of the day: Opposition nominates Margaret Alva for Vice-President; protest over Class XII student’s death turns violent in Tamil Nadu, and more

The major news headlines of the day and more.

Opposition nominates Margaret Alva for Vice-President

Ms. Alva has held various posts such as Cabinet Minister, Governor and Member of Parliament in her long service in politics. NCP supremo Sharad Pawar announced the decision after the meeting of the Opposition parties. Sources said the AAP, which was not present in the meeting, has also offered support to Ms. Alva. The Trinamool Congress and the Left parties will also support the senior Congress leader.

President election | Uttar Pradesh MLAs’ vote value highest, five MLAs to vote outside State

With the highest vote value of 208 for each of the total 403 MLAs, Uttar Pradesh will be an important State to watch out for in the Monday's Presidential election in which NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu will take on Opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha.

Protest over Class XII girl student’s death turns violent in Tamil Nadu

The protest over the death of a Class XII girl student of a private residential school at Kaniyamoor near Chinna Salem in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi district turned violent on Sunday. A large number of students owing allegiance to various student outfits and local residents went on the rampage setting fire to the institution’s buses and a police bus that was parked near the premises. Over 20 police personnel, including Deputy Inspector General of Police (Villupuram Range) M. Pandian, were injured.

India, China hold 16th round of Corps Commander talks

Talks began at 9.30 a.m. at Chushul border personnel meeting point, an official source said on Sunday. The Indian side is led by Lt. Gen. Anindya Sengupta, 14 Corps Commander.

Monsoon session | Centre offers to discuss all topics, Opposition cites lack of time

Attended by leaders of as many as 36 parties, the meeting was chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Mr. Singh assured the leaders that the Centre is ready to discuss any issues in Parliament and requested the cooperation of all parties for a smooth running of the session. The Opposition criticised the absence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the meeting.

India crosses 200 crore COVID-19 vaccination doses milestone in 18 months

It took the country almost nine months to reach the 100-crore mark and another nine months to touch the 200-crore vaccination mark since the start of the drive on January 16 2021, with the highest single day vaccination record of 2.5 crore doses achieved on September 17, 2021.

Kilo class submarine INS Sindhudhvaj decommissioned

With this, the Navy now has 15 conventional submarines in service.

Voters believe Rishi Sunak will make good PM, U.K. opinion poll finds

The Sunday Telegraph reports that the JL Partners poll of more than 4,400 people found that 48% of those who backed the Tories in the 2019 general election felt the British Indian former Chancellor would be a good Prime Minister.

Hindu temple, homes vandalised in Bangladesh over Facebook post: reports

Police fired warning shots to disperse a mob that vandalised several homes and torched one of them in Sahapara village in Narail district on Friday evening, bdnews24.com, an online newspaper quoted Haran Chandra Paul, an inspector at the local police station, as saying.

Russia steps up attacks across Ukraine’s north, east, south

The Russian military has declared a goal to cut off Ukraine’s entire Black Sea coast all the way to the Romanian border. If successful, such an effort would deal a crushing blow to the Ukrainian economy and trade and allow Moscow to secure a land bridge to Moldova’s separatist region of Transnistria, which hosts a Russian military base.

Pay 5% GST on pre-packed, labelled food items, hospital rooms above ₹5,000 from Monday

Hotel rooms with tariff of up to ₹1,000/day, maps and charts, including atlases, will attract a 12% GST.

P.V. Sindhu clinches Singapore Open title

In the hard-fought title clash, Sindhu managed to stay strong in the key moments to come up trumps 21-9 11-21 21-15 against China’s Wang Zhi Yi, the reigning Asian Championships gold medallist.