Members of the Nobel Committee for Physics announce the winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics, from left to right on the screen, Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger, during a press conference at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, in Stockholm, Sweden on October 4, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Three scientists share Physics Nobel for quantum mechanics

ADVERTISEMENT

John Clauser, Alain Aspect, and Anton Zeilinger are being awarded Physics Nobel for their groundbreaking experiments using entangled quantum states, where two particles behave like a single unit even when they are separated.

10 trainees killed in Uttarakhand avalanche, says Nehru Institute of Mountaineering principal

10 mountaineers were killed in an avalanche at Mount Draupadi Ka Danda - II peak in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district on Tuesday, officials said. A team of 34 trainee mountaineers and seven instructors from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) was caught in an avalanche while returning, NIM Principal Colonel Amit Bisht said. As many as 28 trainees were reported to be trapped following the avalanche.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mulayam Singh Yadav continues to be critical, shifted to ICU, says hospital

The condition of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav continues to be critical and on October 4 he was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Medanta hospital in Gurugram, the hospital said. Mr. Yadav, 82, was in the critical care unit of the hospital till Monday.

EC mulls over making manifestos include financial ramifications of promises

The Election Commission on Tuesday proposed that political parties should declare what the promises made in their manifestos would cost the exchequer and how they intended on paying for them, if elected to power.

Paharis eagerly await Amit Shah’s J&K visit, hope to get his backing on Scheduled Tribe status

BJP aims to earn the goodwill of the non-Kashmiri speaking population of J&K, especially Paharis and Gujjars, to boost electoral prospects.

Bihar municipal poll schedule in jeopardy as HC declares quotas for OBCs illegal

The Patna High Court on Tuesday declared as “illegal” reservation of seats for Other Backward Classes and Extremely Backward Classes for election to municipal bodies in Bihar and ordered that polls be held only after treating such berths as those of general category.

Bombay HC grants bail to Anil Deshmukh but stays it till October 12

The Bombay High Court on October 4, 2022, granted bail to former State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in an alleged case of money laundering by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). However, it stayed it till October 12.

Russia’s Federation Council ratifies annexation of four Ukrainian regions

Russia’s Federation Council unanimously ratified legislation to annex the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine, following a similar vote in the State Duma, Russia’s lower house, yesterday.

Centre approves amendments to private FM Phase-III guidelines

The Centre has amended the policy guidelines for the expansion of private FM radio stations by simplifying the financial eligibility norms to allow participation of companies with net worth of ₹1 crore in the bidding process for category ‘C’ and ‘D’ cities.

M.P. Home Minister warns Adipurush makers of legal action over `wrong’ depiction of Hindu deities

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday warned the makers of the upcoming Bollywood film “ Adipurush“ of legal action if scenes showing Hindu religious figures in the `wrong’ way were not removed.

India’s rank in Global Innovation Index has improved: President Murmu

India’s rank in the Global Innovation Index has risen from 81st to 40th, President Droupadi Murmu said on Tuesday. She was speaking after launching ‘herSTART’, a platform for women entrepreneurs created by Gujarat University.

U.K. to propose asylum ban on English Channel migrants

British Interior Minister Suella Braverman’s team said she would use her speech to the Conservative Party’s annual conference to commit to looking at new legislative powers to deport those who come to Britain illegally

‘I can’t play cricket anymore’: A.B. de Villiers after undergoing eye surgery

Abraham Benjamin de Villiers confirmed in a social media interaction on Monday that he will not return to playing cricket after undergoing surgery on his right eye.

Over 2,00,000 mobilised into Russian Army in two weeks

More than 2,00,000 people have been conscripted into the Russian Army since President Vladimir Putin announced a mobilisation drive on September 21, Moscow’s Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday.

National Games | Purnima Pandey grabs gold in 87kg weightlifting

Commonwealth championship gold medallist Purnima Pandey overcame a stiff back to avenge her loss to National champion Ann Mariya M.T. despite totaling a below-par 215kg in the women’s +87kg category at the weightlifting arena of the National Games here on Tuesday.