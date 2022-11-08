The major news headlines of the day and more.

Voters finish filling out their ballots before bringing them to counting machines at a polling site in the Brooklyn Museum as the doors open for the midterm election on November 8, 2022, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. | Photo Credit: AP

The major news headlines of the day and more.

Ukraine conflict | India counsels a return to dialogue and diplomacy, says Jaishankar in Moscow

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov held talks in Moscow covering a range of bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interests. Commenting on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Mr. Jaishankar said India is on the” side of peace”, and repeated PM Modi’s words that “this is not the time for war”. He said on behalf of global south, India counsels a return to dialogue and diplomacy.

U.S. votes with Biden agenda at stake — and Trump in the wings

Mr. Biden’s Democrats are facing a gargantuan struggle to hang on to Congress, after a race the president has cast as a “defining” moment for U. S. democracy, while Mr. Trump’s Republicans campaigned hard on kitchen-table issues like inflation and crime.

COP27 | Leaders push for climate action, fossil tax at U.N. talks

World leaders are making the case for tougher action to tackle global warming on Tuesday, as this year’s international climate talks in Egypt heard growing calls for fossil fuel companies to help pay for the damage they have helped cause to the planet.

UCC being implemented through States, says BJP chief Nadda

Days ahead of polling in Himachal Pradesh, BJP president J.P. Nadda has said that a Uniform Civil Code would be implemented at the State-level, and asserted that the party makes election promises after due diligence, unlike its rivals.

Demonetisation deliberate move by ‘PayPM’ to help billionaire friends monopolise economy: Rahul Gandhi

Mr. Gandhi’s attack came on the sixth anniversary of demonetisation. It was on this day in 2016 that Prime Minister Modi had announced the decision to withdraw ₹500 and ₹1,000 denomination notes with the ultimate aim of reducing corruption and black money in the economy. The Congress has often used ‘PayCM’ and ‘PayPM’ jibe at the BJP to allege corruption under its rule at the Centre and in States. It is a play on the digital payment platform PayTM.

Imran Khan assassination bid | Police in Pakistan’s Punjab province finally register FIR

The move comes after the Supreme Court on Monday ordered the provincial government to file an FIR in the assassination bid on Mr. Khan within 24 hours.

Ranil Wickremesinghe proposes setting up International Climate Change University

As island nations, Sri Lanka and the Maldives are particularly vulnerable to the adverse impact of climate change, experts have repeatedly warned. “This seat of learning can be a trans-disciplinary global centre for green and blue studies – for scientists, environmentalists, researchers, policymakers, development practitioners, and…students the world over,” Mr. Wickremesinghe said, addressing the COP27 Climate Change Conference in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

Talks with Russia possible on Ukraine’s terms, says Zelenskyy

That is a change in rhetoric at least from a man who signed a decree in late September stating “the impossibility of holding talks” with Russian President Vladimir Putin. But since his preconditions appear to be non-starters for Moscow, it’s hard to see how that would advance any talks.

Three-member committee to probe Danushka Gunathilaka incident

The probe panel comprising retired High Court judge Justice Sisira Ratnayake, attorney Niroshana Perera and attorney Asela Rekawa will also investigate various other alleged incidents involving the reigning Asia Cup winners during their stay in Australia, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) stated.

ICC Twenty20 World Cup | Unpredictable Pakistan to test consistent New Zealand

Unlike Pakistan’s roller-coaster and miraculous journey into the last-four, the Kiwis had a straightforward passage into the knockout stage as they finished on top of Group 1 following wins over reigning champions Australia, Sri Lanka and Ireland in a group of ‘death’.