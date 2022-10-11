Top news of the day: Justice D.Y. Chandrachud named 50th Chief Justice of India; Russia adds Meta to list of ‘terrorist and extremist’ organisations, and more

Justice D.Y. Chandrachud. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit nominates Justice D.Y. Chandrachud as his successor

Chief Justice Lalit’s recommendation to the government would start the process for appointment of Justice Chandrachud as the 50th Chief Justice of India. If the government approval comes through, Justice Chandrachud would be the first second-generation Chief Justice of India. His father, Justice Y.V. Chandrachud, was the 16th Chief Justice of India and one of the longest serving ones.

Russia adds Meta to list of ‘terrorist and extremist’ organisations

Russia in late March banned Facebook and Instagram for “carrying out extremist activities” after authorities accused Meta of tolerating “Russophobia” during Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine. A Moscow court in June rejected an appeal by Meta after it was found guilty of “extremist activity” in Russia in March.

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav cremated in Saifai

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister passed away aged 82 at a private hospital in Gurugram on Monday. His mortal remains were brought to Saifai Monday evening and kept at his ‘kothi’ where thousands descended to pay their last respects to “Netaji”, as Yadav was fondly called.

Election Commission allots ‘two swords, shield’ symbol to Shinde faction of Shiv Sena

The group will be known by the name ‘Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena’, which the EC had approved on Monday, and use the symbol allotted to it till the commission decides on the dispute between the Shinde group and the faction led by Uddhav Thackeray for control of the Shiv Sena name and symbol.

Government tells Supreme Court ‘very keen’ to pursue curative plea in Bhopal gas tragedy case

“The government is very keen to pursue this matter… It is a concern of the government that we cannot abandon the victims,” Attorney General of India R. Venkataramani, appearing for the Union, submitted before a Constitution Bench led by Sanjay Kishan Kaul.

Technology a tool for inclusion in India, says PM Modi

“Geospatial technology has been driving inclusion and progress. Take our SWAMITVA (Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) scheme, we are using drone to map properties in villages. For the first time in decades, people in rural areas have clear evidence of ownership,” he said speaking to delegates from several countries.

Dalit workers assaulted in Karnataka, locked up in Chikkamagaluru estate

Six Dalit families had been working in the estate for the last three months. They were staying in the workers’ colony on the estate. The owner had allegedly beaten up Manju, one of the workers, 15 days ago in connection with a quarrel with the neighbours. This triggered unrest among the workers. They decided not to work in the estate and leave the place. However, the owner insisted that they could leave the place only after returning the money they had borrowed from him.

Gyanvapi case | Varanasi court’s verdict on plea for carbon dating of ‘shivling’ on October 14

Hindu petitioners had during a court-mandated videography survey of the mosque premises claimed that a “Shivling” was found close to the “wazukhana”, a small reservoir used by Muslim devotees to perform ritual ablutions before offering the namaz. The claim was disputed by the Muslim side, which said the object was part of a “fountain”.

IMF cuts 2023 growth outlook amid colliding global shocks

The Fund said its latest World Economic Outlook forecasts show that a third of the world economy will likely contract by next year, marking a sobering start to the first in-person IMF and World Bank annual meetings in three years.

Roger Binny set to be elected unopposed as BCCI president

Jay Shah, the son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is set to continue for a second term as the secretary of the Board. Another Bharatiya Janata Party heavyweight from Maharashtra, Ashish Shelar, is the frontrunner for the treasurer’s post.