February 28, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST

Arrested AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain resign from Delhi Cabinet

The development comes two days after Mr. Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court refused to intervene in a petition filed by Mr. Sisodia challenging his arrest in the Delhi excise policy case. The apex court advised the AAP leader to approach the Delhi High Court.

Punjab Governor has summoned Assembly session on March 3, Solicitor-General tells Supreme Court

The Solicitor-General’s submission came during a Supreme Court hearing on a petition filed by the Punjab government on the Governor’s perceived disinclination to summon the Budget session.

Output of eight core sectors hit a four-month high of 7.8% in January 2022

For the second successive month, all core infrastructure sectors, except crude oil, registered growth in output from a year ago. Crude oil production contracted 1.1%, marking the eighth month in a row that output shrank year-on-year.

GDP growth slows to 4.4% in third quarter from 6.3% in second

GDP growth was earlier estimated at 8.7% in 2021-22. The Gross Value Added (GVA) in the economy grew 4.6% in the third quarter (Q3) of 2022-23, down from 5.5% in Q2, with manufacturing continuing to shrink for the second quarter, albeit at a slower pace of 1.1% compared to 3.6% in Q2.

Two militants, including Kashmiri Pandit bank guard’s killer, shot dead in Awantipora encounter

While one militant was killed in the midnight operation, one more militant was shot dead during the ongoing Awantipora operation, taking the toll to two, the police said.

ISRO successfully conducts key test for Chandrayaan-3 mission

The space agency said the test was successfully conducted on February 24, at the ISRO Propulsion Complex, Mahendragiri in Tamil Nadu.

China announces Foreign Minister’s visit to India for G20 meet

Qin Gang, at the invitation of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, will attend the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting in New Delhi on March 2, a statement from the Foreign Ministry said.

China says it’s been ‘open and transparent’ on COVID origins

China had “shared the most data and research results on virus tracing and made important contributions to global virus tracing research,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning Mao told reporters at a daily briefing.

No definitive conclusion on COVID-19 origin theory: White House

The U.S. Government is still looking at the pandemic’s origin, which has been the subject of vigorous debate among academics, intelligence experts and lawmakers.

Fiscal deficit touches 67.8% of full-year target at end of January: Government data

In actual terms, the fiscal deficit or gap between the expenditure and revenue collection during April-January period stood at ₹11.9 lakh crore, as per the data from the Controller General of Accounts.

Government to wait and see on telcos’ demand that OTTs pay ‘usage fee’

“There is a global movement, a global discussion [on OTT apps], lots and lots of regulatory changes are happening in the entire world,” the Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said. “Telecom is an industry where everything is benchmarked to the world. Whatever we do will be in sync with the global trends.”

Onus on Smith as another spin challenge awaits Aussies

Steve Smith will quickly want to forget his horrendous attempted sweep in Delhi. Now, there is even greater responsibility on him. He is the stand-in captain, in the absence of Pat Cummins.