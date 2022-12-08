December 08, 2022 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST

BJP retains Gujarat by a landslide

Heading for a two-thirds majority, the BJP has retained power in Gujarat for a record seventh straight term by winning or leading in 156 of the 182 seats with a vote share of nearly 53%. Riding on the charisma of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed 31 election rallies in his home State and continued to hold sway over voters, the BJP steamrolled the opposition that included the new entrant Aam Aadmi Party. The BJP surpassed its previous best showing of 127 seats in 2002 when Mr. Modi was the Chief Minister.

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress makes a comeback in Himachal

The Congress wrested Himachal Pradesh from the BJP as it crossed the majority mark of 35 seats in the 68-member Assembly in the hill State which maintained its tradition of not voting any incumbent government to power since 1985. In the latest results and trends available, the Congress has won 40 seats, while BJP registered a win on 24 seats and was leading in one. Three Independents also emerged victorious. The Aam Aadmi Party, which had contested on 67 seats, failed to open its account.

Bypolls results | SP defends Mainpuri bastion, BJP wrests two seats but loses one, Congress retains two

The Samajwadi Party retained the high-profile Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat, while the BJP wrested Rampur Sadar Assembly seat in U.P. from it and Kurhani constituency in Bihar from the ruling Nitish Kumar-led alliance. The ruling BJP in U.P., however, lost Khatauli to Samajwadi Party ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD). The Congress retained its two Assembly seats — Bhanupratappur in Chhattisgarh and Sardarshahar Assembly seat in Rajasthan’s Churu district. The party is in power in the two States. The BJD continued its dominance in Odisha, winning Padampur Assembly seat in Bargarh district. Out of the six Assembly seats in five States where bypolls were held on Monday, the Congress and the BJP won two each while one each went to the BJD and RLD.

Parliament passes Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill

Parliament on Thursday passed the Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, which seeks better management of protected areas and also provides for certain permitted activities like grazing or movement of livestock and bona fide use of drinking and household water by local communities. The bill was passed in Rajya Sabha by a voice vote. Lok Sabha had cleared the legislation in August during the monsoon session.

Ex-PMs, senior MPs to get preference to express views on key issues in Rajya Sabha: Dhankhar

While felicitating Mr. Dhankar as new Rajya Sabha Chairman on Wednesday, it was suggested by some that experienced members should be given adequate time to express views on legislations and issues of national interest. “Believe in the Chair. The Chair is not partisan. The Chair is national,” Mr. Dhankhar said while making an observation during the Question Hour on day two of the winter session of Parliament.

WNBA star Brittney Griner released from Russian custody in exchange for Viktor Bout: U.S. official

U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner has been released in a prisoner swap with Russia and is now in U.S. custody, a U.S. official said on Thursday. President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris spoke by phone with Ms. Griner, the official said, adding that she was in good spirits. The swap involved former arms dealer Viktor Bout, CNN reported.

Iran executes first known prisoner arrested in protests

The execution comes as other detainees also face the possibility of the death penalty for their involvement in the protests, which began in mid-September, first as an outcry against Iran’s morality police. The protests have since expanded into one of the most serious challenges to Iran’s theocracy since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Telegram introduces no-SIM signup, auto-delete for all chats, and more with latest update

Telegram’s latest updates include a feature that allows users to use blockchain-powered anonymous numbers available on the Fragment platform.

Rohit, Chahar, Sen ruled out of 3rd ODI against Bangladesh, confirms Dravid

Three Indian players, including Captain Rohit Sharma have been ruled out of the third and final ODI against Bangladesh due to their injuries. Injuries continued to hamper India’s tour of Bangladesh. Head coach Rahul Dravid confirmed that Rohit is among the three players who will miss the final ODI against Bangladesh. Dravid stated that Rohit will head to Mumbai to consult an expert.

FIFA World Cup 2022 | France hoping Mbappe will be enough to match England’s impressive depth

Mbappe has scored five goals and two assists in Qatar, while Giroud has scored three, but France have yet to face a world-class team.