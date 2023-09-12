Top news of the day: Centre confirms two Nipah virus deaths in Kerala; will pull out tongue of anyone who speaks against Sanatana Dharma, says Union Minister, and more

September 12, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya confirms two Nipah virus deaths in Kerala

Two deaths reported from Kerala’s Kozhikode district were caused by Nipah virus, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said. He said a central team of experts has been sent to Kerala to take stock of the situation and assist the State government in the management of the Nipah virus infection.

Sanatana Dharma row | Will pull out tongue and gouge out eyes: Union Minister Shekhawat on Udhayanidhi’s comments

A video of the Union Jal Shakti Minister making the purported remarks went viral on social media. He was speaking at a public rally in Barmer district of poll-bound Rajasthan last week during BJP’s Parivartan Yatra.

At least 700 killed in devastating floods in Libya; 10,000 reported missing

Libya’s eastern city of Derna has buried 700 people killed in devastating flooding and 10,000 were reported missing as rescue teams struggled to retrieve many more bodies from the horrific deluge, officials have said.

Haryana Police arrest Bajrang Dal activist Monu Manesar

Bajrang Dal member and self-styled cow vigilante Monu Manesar, wanted by Rajasthan Police in connection with the murder of Nasir and Junaid in February this year, has been detained by the Haryana Police.

Sedition law | Supreme Court refers petitions challenging validity of Section 124A to Constitution Bench

A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said a prospective new law to replace IPC will not change the fact that there are numerous pending criminal proceedings under Section 124A.

ED launches searches over alleged sand mining scam at over 25 locations across T.N.

ED officials arrived at more than 25 locations to investigate allegations of money laundering in the sale of a huge quantity of sand mined from riverbeds and sold at designated sand depots or sales points managed by the T.N. Water Resources Department.

Three Kukis shot dead in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district

Three members of the Kuki-Zo community were gunned down on September 12 in Kangpokpi district by unidentified gunmen. Three others managed to escape from the ambush spot. The vehicle they were travelling in was burned down by the gunmen.

40% sitting MPs have criminal cases, 25% serious criminal cases: ADR

The average worth of assets per MP from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha is ₹38.33 crores and 53 (7%) are billionaires, the poll rights body Association for Democratic Reforms said. The ADR and National Election Watch have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 763 sitting MPs out of 776 seats of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Russian shelling kills two people in east Ukraine

The Ukraine prosecutor general’s office said an 84-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man were killed in their home in the town of Krasnohorivka, west of the city of Donetsk, and that a woman was hurt in the same attack.

Retail inflation declines to 6.83% in August on falling food prices

Retail inflation declined to 6.83 per cent in August compared to July, mainly due to easing food prices, according to official data. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation was at 7.44% in July and at 7% in August 2022, as per the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on September 12. Food inflation eased to 9.94% in August from 11.51% in July.

Rohit Sharma completes 10,000 ODI runs, second fastest after Kohli

The India skipper hit a six off Sri Lanka’s Kasun Rajitha to complete the milestone in the seventh over of the innings, a day after Virat Kohli became the quickest ever batter to cross 13,000-run landmark in a record 267 ODI innings.