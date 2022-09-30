Sealed Popular Front of India (PFI) party office in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: PTI

PFI’s alleged links in Turkey and Qatar being probed

The enforcement agencies are probing the alleged links of the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI) with the extremist elements in Turkey, and the others who extended financial support to the outfit from Qatar to carry out its activities in India.

Putin recognises independence for two more Ukraine regions

Russian President Vladimir Putin has recognised the independence of two more Ukrainian regions, a precursor to their annexation by Russia. Mr. Putin issued decrees early Friday recognising the independence of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. He took similar steps in February regarding Luhansk and Donetsk and earlier for Crimea.

Spectacular show of light and sound marks the inauguration of the National Games

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the 36th National Games at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The official mascot for the National Games 2022- Savaj, the Asiatic lion, is also seen. | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

A spectacular opening ceremony, highlighting the country’s desire to emerge as a soft power in sports and Gujarat’s superb organisational skills, marked the formal inauguration of the 36th National Games at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Thursday.

Varanasi court reserves order on application to carbon-date ‘Shivling’

In the ongoing Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath Temple dispute, the Varanasi district court on Thursday reserved its orders on an application filed by Hindu plaintiffs seeking a scientific investigation of the disputed structure found inside the mosque premises, which the plaintiffs claim is a Shivling.

‘Uptick in foreign terrorists in J&K post Afghanistan situation’, says CRPF DG

There has been an increase in the number of foreign terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir after the Afghanistan situation, Kuldiep Singh, Director General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), said on Thursday. The Taliban took over the reins of Afghanistan in August 2021.

Prime Minister kicks off two-day State visit to Gujarat in pre-poll outreach

With the Gujarat Assembly polls on his mind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held roadshows in Surat and Bhavnagar, launched new projects and development works, and reiterated his government’s commitment to serving the people of the country.

Centre asks Constitution Bench if decriminalisation of adultery will affect misconduct proceedings against Armed Forces officers

Adultery is a cause of deep pain in the family. Families are torn asunder by adultery, Justice K.M. Joseph said while heading a Constitution Bench on Wednesday.

Saffron flag needs to be in one’s heart and not just in one’s hands, says Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

Taking a swipe at Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s faction and the Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said the bhagwa (saffron) flag needed to be in one’s heart and not just in one’s hands.

First images of asteroid strike from Webb, Hubble telescopes

The James Webb and Hubble telescopes on Thursday revealed their initial images of a spacecraft deliberately crashing into an asteroid, marking the first time the two most powerful space telescopes have observed the same celestial object.

Government defers decision on six airbags in cars after pushback

Following industry pushback, the government on Thursday deferred its decision on mandatory six airbags in passenger vehicles by a year until October 1, 2023.

‘Centre creating enabling policies; States also need to work to woo investors’

Even as the Centre is pushing to position India as an alternative to China for manufacturing of electronics through various policy initiatives, the State governments now need to play their role in welcoming investors to tap the huge opportunity in the sector, the Minister of State for IT and Electronics Rajeev Chandrasekhar told The Hindu.

Government aims to borrow ₹10,000 crore less in FY23 on tax mop up

The government on Thursday slashed its market borrowing target for FY23 by ₹10,000 crore, indicating buoyant tax collections which would be enough to bear ₹44,762 crore additional expense on free ration distribution.