Security personnel deployed outside a sealed office of Popular Front of India (PFI), in Bhopal, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Senior advocate R. Venkataramani is the new Attorney General of India

Senior advocate R. Venkataramani has been appointed as the new Attorney General (AG) of India by President Droupadi Murmu for a period of three years, the Law Ministry announced on Wednesday. Mr. Venkataramani will succeed K. K. Venugopal, whose term comes to end on September 30.

SDPI escapes ban, says it is not connected to PFI

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates for five years, but the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), which was known as PFI’s political arm, has escaped the ban. An SDPI functionary said they are an independent organisation and not connected to the PFI.

Border situation moving towards being ‘normalised’, says Chinese envoy

The situation at the Line of Actual Control is moving towards being “normalised”, claimed the Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong, as he called for India and China to work more closely together to resolve differences, in a speech marking the 73rd anniversary of the People’s Republic of China. T

Countrymen experienced Lord Rama through songs of Lata Mangeshkar: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday remembered legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary, and said the familiar sweetness of her voice mesmerised him every time he spoke to her.

Budget to reset tax laws to decriminalise sections in I-T, GST: Finance Ministry

The Union Budget 2023-24 will include steps to decriminalise taxation laws, remove provisions in the Income Tax, GST and Customs laws that are similar to sections that can be invoked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and reduce ‘prohibitive’ compounding charges under GST, a senior Finance Ministry official said on Wednesday.

Over 1,400 cases registered against PFI leaders, activists and affiliates over the years

More than 1,400 criminal cases had been registered against the leaders and activists of the now-proscribed Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates across the country over the years, according to investigating agencies.

All eyes on Gehlot-Gandhi meet; Digvijaya Singh to join the fray

Congress President Sonia Gandhi is likely to meet Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday in an attempt to resolve the ongoing crisis in the State. Even as all eyes are on this anticipated meeting, sources said, that Rajya Sabha MP and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh could enter the race for Congress president. He is expected to be in Delhi on Thursday.

Trial in first campus murder involving activists of proscribed Campus Front of India pending for four years

The trial in the Abhimanyu murder case, which the Home Ministry had flagged along with nine other cases of terror as committed by the activists of Popular Front of India (PFI), is yet to begin even four years after the slaying of the student leader.

Ind vs SA, 1st T20 | Surya, Rahul lead India to eight-wicket win against Proteas

Suryakumar Yadav (50 not out) and KL Rahul (51 not out) hit unbeaten half-centuries to power India to an eight-wicket win against South Africa in the first T20 International, here on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka imposes social media ban after child hunger posts

Sri Lanka ordered civil servants on Wednesday not to express opinions on social media after some officials claimed schoolchildren were fainting from a lack of food due to the country’s dire economic crisis.

Uttar Pradesh issues new timetable for madrasas; activities to start with national anthem

Amid the ongoing survey of madrasas in Uttar Pradesh, the State Madrasa Education Board has issued a new timetable for the aided/recognised madrasas in which educational activities will start with national anthem and prayers. The educational work in these madrasas will be held from 9 a.m. till 3 p.m.

ASI finds temples, Buddhist caves in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) earlier this year discovered Buddhist caves and stupas, and Brahmi inscriptions, dating back to the 2nd century, and Hindu temples from the 9th-11th centuries, and possibly the world’s largest Varaha sculpture also dating to the same period, at the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh.

Apple growers see red as 5,000 trucks caught in jam on Srinagar highway

Unregulated traffic along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway has resulted in huge losses for apple farmers in the valley, said a complaint by the Apple Farmers’ Federation of India (AFFI) to Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha. About 5,000 trucks with apples to various markets in the country are stuck in the highway and farmers fear that it could add not just to their losses, but would impact small and medium traders too.