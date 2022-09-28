Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with Minister Shanti Dhariwal in Jaipur. File photo | Photo Credit: Rohit Jain Paras

PFI and 8 front organisations including Campus Front of India banned for five years

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday declared the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its front organisations including its student wing- the Campus Front of India (CFI) as an “unlawful association” under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The Muslim organisation has been banned for five years along with eight associates or front organisations.

Three Ashok Gehlot loyalists get notice; no clarity on Congress president poll

Amid the political crisis in Rajasthan, the Congress on Tuesday issued show cause notices to three loyalists of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for “grave indiscipline” and sought a reply within 10 days, but did not seek any action against Mr. Gehlot himself.

ECI to apply ‘rule of majority’ while deciding on the real Shiv Sena matter: CEC Rajiv Kumar

After the Supreme Court’s go ahead to decide on the Shiv Sena rebel group’s plea seeking recognition of “real Shiv Sena” and allot the party’s election symbol to the group, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said the ECI follow the laid down process while deciding on the matter.

Two Jaish militants killed in Kulgam encounter

Two Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) militants were killed in an anti-militancy operation in south Kashmir’s Kulgam on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

Saudi King names Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as Prime Minister

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz named his son and heir Prince Mohammed bin Salman as the kingdom's Prime Minister and his second son Prince Khalid as Defence Minister, a royal decree said on Tuesday

Questioned on F-16 assistance to Pakistan, U.S. says relationships with India, Pakistan distinct

The U. S. has said its relationship with India and Pakistan are not in relation to each other when asked about External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s remarks criticising a recently announced $450 million U.S. assistance to Pakistan for “sustainment and related equipment” for its F-16 fighter jets.

Xi Jinping appears in public for first time since SCO summit

China’s President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called for “historical confidence” and “unity” as he led senior Communist Party officials on a tour of a new exhibition in the capital highlighting “breakthroughs and landmark achievements” of the past decade of his rule.

Approach to democracy, human rights, governance is country-specific, says Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and his American counterpart, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, discussed human rights during their bilateral meeting on Tuesday. The two sides spoke of their commitment to further democracy, governance and human rights, Mr. Jaishankar said. He said each country approached these issues differently.

CBI arrests Vijay Nair in Delhi Excise Policy case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested Vijay Nair, former chief executive officer of Mumbai-based Only Much Louder, in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case.

Survey shows increase in employment in fourth quarter of last fiscal, manufacturing largest contributor

Manufacturing continues to be the largest institutional employer in the country, employing about 38.5% of the workers, according to the fourth round (January-March 2022) of the Quarterly Employment Survey (QES), which is a part of the All India Quarterly Establishment based Employment Survey (AQEES).

Congress presidential poll | ‘Too junior’ says Chhattisgarh CM Baghel, ruling himself out of the race

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday called himself “way too junior” to be in the reckoning for the post of All India Congress Committee president, playing down rumours of his candidature in the wake of a flurry of political developments in Rajasthan.

Sabotage suspected after leaks in Russia’s Nord Stream pipelines

The two Nord Stream gas pipelines linking Russia and Europe have been hit by unexplained leaks, Scandinavian authorities said Tuesday, raising suspicions of sabotage.

Protests continue over stranded apple-laden trucks in Kashmir, Mehbooba threatens agitation

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday joined the protesting fruit traders in the Valley and threatened to launch a street agitation in case the Lieutenant-Governor’s administration failed to provide a free passage to apple carrying trucks on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway.

Haryana farmers to be completely compensated for crop loss: Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday sought to allay farmers’ fears over losses to crops due to rains, saying saying he has already issued directions to the officials to carry out a special girdawari (survey).

CBSE distances itself from topic on Varnas in Class VI textbook

Following objections raised over a chapter on the Varna system in a Class VI textbook, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) sought to distance itself from media reports about the same and clarified that the board does not publish history textbooks.

India, South Africa begin final dress rehearsal for T20 WC

The opening show is only a fortnight away. So both India and South Africa will be particularly keen to put in their best efforts in the last dress rehearsal. The three-match T20I series, which gets underway at the Greenfield Stadium here on Wednesday, offers one last opportunity for the teams to iron out the flaws, try something different and for the stars and to get their acts right ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia, beginning on October 16.