A select list of stories to read before you start your day

All eyes on Sachin Pilot who is awaiting Sonia’s decision

After Sunday’s events in Jaipur, all eyes are on former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot who has maintained a studied silence, and as per sources, is now awaiting the final judgment by Congress President Sonia Gandhi before deciding the future course of action.

Putin grants Russian citizenship to Edward Snowden

Russian President Vladimir Putin has granted Russian citizenship to former U.S. security contractor Edward Snowden, according to a decree signed Monday by the Russian leader.

PM Modi arrives in Japan to attend former premier Abe’s state funeral

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tokyo on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, to attend the state funeral of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe.

I&B Ministry blocks 45 videos from 10 YouTube channels

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has blocked 45 videos from 10 YouTube channels as they allegedly contained hateful speech against religious communities and spread communal disharmony.

OBCs not in Central list can apply under EWS for Central government posts: DoPT

People belonging to Other Backward Classes (OBC) communities in the State list but not in the Central list will be eligible to apply for posts and services of the Government of India under the EWS quota criteria, provided they fulfill all other requirements, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has said in a list of FAQs it has put out on how to recruit under the 10% reservation provided for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

Independent MLAs in Rajasthan played crucial role in Sunday’s events

Rajasthan’s Independent MLAs, who have been a pressure group supporting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, played a crucial role in bolstering the numbers for the anti-Sachin Pilot camp forcing the cancellation of the scheduled Congress Legislature Party meeting on Sunday.

Ghulam Nabi Azad floats new party; names it as ‘Democratic Azad Party’

Former J&K Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad formally launched a new political party, named Democratic Azad Party (DAP), from J&K on September 26, 2022, saying “it will not be autocratic but democratic”.

Army jawan, two civilians injured in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam encounter

One soldier and two civilians were injured in an ongoing anti-militancy operation in south Kashmir’s Kulgam on Monday evening.

Air India reports clearing 2.5 lakh refunds since privatisation

Air India (AI) on Monday said it has cleared more than 2.5 lakh cases of refunds totalling more than ₹150 crore since the privatisation of the airline in January to address ‘legacy issues’ and meet customer expectations.

Supreme Court seeks Centre’s response on plea to restrain States from advertising outside their territorial jurisdictions

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to respond to a petition to restrain State governments from publishing advertisements outside their respective territorial jurisdictions.

BJP adopts ‘wait and watch’ policy on Rajasthan Congress developments

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has adopted a “wait and watch” policy with regard to the rebellion within the Congress over the question of appointing former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot to the top post in the State, and no “active” action is being contemplated by the party towards any kind of government formation efforts.

Uttarakhand authorities looking into resort’s demolition in Ankita Bhandari murder case

A day after the father of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari, who was allegedly murdered by the son of a BJP leader in Uttarakhand, questioned the demolition undertaken at the resort where the victim worked, Pauri Garhwal District Magistrate Vijay Kumar Jogdande told The Hindu that the demolition order had not been sent from his office.

As Sri Lanka backs freedom of expression at UN, police arrest dozens of protesters at home

Just as Sri Lanka recently told the UN General Assembly that it treated freedom of expression as “sacrosanct”, police arrested dozens of protesters in Colombo this weekend for resisting a Presidential order.