Morning Digest | Congress Legislature Party to meet in Jaipur today; India on the side that respects U.N. charter, says EAM Jaishankar, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

The Hindu Bureau
September 25, 2022 07:56 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot being greeted by supporters outside his residence in Jaipur. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress Legislature Party meeting in Rajasthan on September 25

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress president Sonia Gandhi appointed Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and general secretary Ajay Maken as observers for the meeting of the Congress Legislature Party in Rajasthan on September 25. Minister Sachin Pilot, is one of the possible candidates to replace Mr. Gehlot, who is on his way to be the next Congress president.

India on the side that respects U.N. charter: Jaishankar

Addressing the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Saturday afternoon, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar explained India’s position in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, saying India was on the side that respected the UN charter and on the side of peace.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

U.N. Security Council reform is central theme of India during U.N. high level week

India continued to push strongly for a reformed U.N.-led multilateral system during the United Nations General Assembly’s (UNGA) 77th session opening here in New York.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Modi sounds poll bugle in Himachal Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday sounded the poll bugle of the BJP for the Assembly election in Himachal Pradesh, due later this year by addressing a virtual rally.

India hits back at Pakistan PM Sharif’s criticism on Kashmir

India hit back at accusations made by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) address on September 23, saying it was “regrettable” that he made false accusations against India.

PM likely to launch 5G services on October 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may launch 5G services in India on October 1 at the annual technology conference Indian Mobile Congress (IMC), which he will be inaugurating, according to a tweet by the National Broadband Mission (NBM). However, the tweet was later deleted.

Five members of Parliamentary panel on IT bat for Shashi Tharoor continuing as Chairman 

Five members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee of Information Technology including a BJP MP from Rajya Sabha wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla advocating in favour of senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor continuing as the panel’s chairperson following reports that in the latest.

Kerala police failed to curb violence during PFI hartal, says Union Minister Muraleedharan

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan on Saturday blamed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for not acting against violence unleashed by activists of the Popular Front of India (PFI) on Friday during the State-wide hartal organised in protest against the arrest of its leaders by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate.

Upadhyaya was first to pitch idea that India should have a credible nuclear deterrent: Rajnath Singh

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya was the first to pitch the idea that India should have a credible nuclear deterrent and because of that deterrent, the Indian Army engages with China as an equal force, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday.

About 60% of Chhello Show is from my childhood, says Pan Nalin 

The director of Chhello Show, India’s official entry for the Academy Awards, opens up about his semi-autobiographical drama and its homage to Cinema Paradiso

Bomb attacls: We will wait for two days for police to take actions, says Annamalai

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Saturday said senior party functionaries met DGP C. Sylendra Babu and submitted a petition, seeking police protection amid incidents of petrol bombs being hurled at the residence of party members.

Bereft of viable options, Punjab’s farmers persist with paddy

Pruning poplar trees on his three-acre field that stands on the banks of the Sutlej river in Punjab’s Maniewal village, about 30 km from Ludhiana, Raghvir Singh, 53, explains why he stopped cultivating paddy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Indian National Congress
Bharatiya Janata Party
regional elections
political campaigns
national politics
Coronavirus
cricket
Russia-Ukraine Crisis
justice and rights
riots
law enforcement
corruption & bribery
arts, culture and entertainment
economy, business and finance
human interest

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app