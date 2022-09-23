The Supreme Court said the idea of “economic backwardness” was nebulous. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Ukraine conflict of ‘profound concern’, Jaishankar tells U.N. Security Council

ADVERTISEMENT

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar was among a group of Ministers, heads of government and representatives at the United Nations Security Council who expressed their concern on September 22 over the continuing conflict in Ukraine.

F-16 assistance to Pakistan not designed as a message to India: U.S. official

The action on F-16 was not designed as a message to India as a result of its relationship with Russia, said Ely Ratner, U.S. Assistant Secretary of Defence for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, while stating that they have engaged India on it both before and during the decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

EWS quota claims to be for poorest of poor, but denies most deprived: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Thursday questioned the logic behind a quota for ‘economically weaker sections’ which claims to cater to the “poorest of the poor” but leaves out deprived communities who have suffered denial for centuries.

PFI in the cross hairs of security and intel agencies since 2010

The coordinated raids and arrest of around 100 members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) on Thursday by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) were planned on the basis of documents and information collected by the Intelligence Bureau (IB), a senior government official said.

Maoist movement on the ebb along Andhra-Odisha boundary

On Monday, the Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC) of the banned CPI (Maoist) released a letter urging the tribal people to join and revive the movement in the region. The letter, released on the eve of the 18th Foundation Day of the CPI (Maoist), clearly indicated the desperation to keep the movement afloat.

Gyanvapi dispute | Varanasi court issues notice to masjid panel on plea for carbon-dating of structure

A Varanasi district court on Thursday issued notice to the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee on an application of Hindu worshippers, who have now sought carbon-dating of the disputed structure known to have been found inside the premises of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi.

Prevent further attacks in Leicester and Birmingham: India to U.K.

India on Thursday said that its officials were in contact with the authorities in the United Kingdom over the recent fights in Leicester where clashes between two religious communities continued over the past three weeks.

Government likely to stop funding trust linked to 1098

The Central government is likely to stop funding the Childline India Foundation (CIF), which was set up as a partnership between the government and NGOs over two decades ago to manage and monitor children’s helpline 1098, according to a senior official at the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Is NIA trying to pacify one constituency, asks Jamaat-e-Islami Hind after nationwide raids on PFI premises

Hot on the heels of Enforcement Directorate (ED) and National Investigation Agency (NIA) nationwide raids on the premises of the Popular Front of India (PFI), the controversial body has found support. Shortly after the raids, the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind expressed “concern” over the raids on Popular Front of India. During the raids across 15 States, nearly 100 PFI personnel, including the Delhi PFI chief Parvez Ahmed and India chairman OMS Salam were arrested.

All secular forces will unite against BJP for Lok Sabha election: Sitaram Yechury

Pitching for Opposition unity against the Narendra Modi Government at the Centre, Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday said all the Left and secular forces would come together against the BJP in the 2024 general elections. He was addressing a public meeting at Gandhi Maidan in Patna as part of the party’s nationwide anti-BJP campaign.

India says it supports ‘respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity’ ahead of referendums in Ukraine

Ahead of referendums that may lead to splintering of Ukraine, India on Thursday reminded that it supported “respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity” of the countries involved in the conflict. Official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said that India had maintained a clear position and had been supportive of the territorial integrity of both Ukraine and Russia.

The Queen has been laid to rest, now U.K. has to confront its challenges

‘Business as usual’ in the U.K. came to standstill on September 8, after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen’s passing has, by and large, rallied people of different political ideologies together and brought to the fore a degree of unity and patriotism. A 10-day mourning period ended on Monday as the country’s best known resident was laid to rest, but as the dust settles, the U.K. is going to have to be confronted, once again, with its many serious challenges.

Lancet Commission criticises WHO for acting ‘too slowly’ in controlling COVID-19 pandemic

The Lancet Commission on lessons for the future from the COVID-19 pandemic published in the journal on September 14, has issued a set of recommendations for future plans and has also castigated the World Health Organization (WHO) for acting “too cautiously and too slowly” on several important matters.

India eager to give befitting farewell to retiring Jhulan Goswami at Lord’s, says Harmanpreet

The series already in the pocket, India women’s cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur wants to give a befitting farewell to veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami by winning the “special” final ODI against England at the iconic Lord’s on Saturday.