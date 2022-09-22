A select list of stories to read before you start your day

How will students prepare for diversity when none is allowed in classrooms, asks Supreme Court

How will students prepare for the great diversity of the country when none is allowed in their classrooms, wondered Supreme Court judge Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia on Wednesday. Justice Dhulia, who is part of the Division Bench led by Justice Hemant Gupta, is hearing a series of petitions challenging the prohibition on wearing hijab in classrooms in Karnataka.

Will EWS quota cut share of pie of those competing on merit, asks CJI

Has the government ended up “diminishing” the opportunities of candidates who compete for jobs and seats in government institutions purely on merit by carving out a 10% quota for ‘economically weaker sections’ (EWS) from the general category, a Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court asked the Centre on Wednesday.

EC orders YSRCP to publicly deny reports of Jagan being elected ‘president for life’

In July, media reports had stated that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP founder Jagan Mohan Reddy was unanimously elected as the permanent president of the party. The EC had written to the party on July 19 seeking its comments on the matter. In its reply on August 23, the party informed the EC of “unanimous” election of Mr. Reddy as president on July 8 and July 9, but “did not categorically admit or deny the specific allegation as forwarded in Election Commission of India’s reference”, the EC order on Wednesday said.

Teesta, Sreekumar and Bhat conspired to create false cases against Modi, BJP leaders, Gujarat Police say in chargesheet

The Gujarat Police on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against social activist Teesta Setalvad and former IPS officers R.B. Sreekumar and Sanjiv Bhatt accusing them of conspiring to create false cases against then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi and others in an attempt to seek “capital punishment” by implicating them in cases related to the 2002 riots.

SSC recruitment scam | Separate illegal appointments from legal ones: Calcutta HC to CBI

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the West Bengal School Service Commission recruitment scam that all illegal appointments were to be separated from the legally-made ones and the process of giving appointments to the genuine candidates should start immediately.

Bihar free of Naxal presence; the fight is in the last stages in Jharkhand, says CRPF chief

Hotbeds of left-wing extremism have been cleared in three States, says Kuldiep Singh; Operations Octopus, Double Bull, Thunderstorm and Chakarbandha led to the arrest or surrender of 592 Maoists.

Railways to bring in more 3AC economy coach as demand picks up

In the 12 months since their introduction, the AC three-tier economy class coaches have earned the Railways revenues of more than ₹230 crore, though only about 370 of them have been put to use till now. Given the good demand, the Railways now plans to add more such coaches, according to a source.

A push for framework on farmers’ rights at international meet

On the second day of the Governing Body meeting of the International Treaty on Plant Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture (ITPGRFA), the issue of farmers’ rights remained the focal point of discussions. The Union Agriculture Ministry said India stood for the creation of option for implementation of farmers rights and proposed that use of Global Information System (GIS) for Plant Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture needs capacity building among contracting parties.

Mukhtar Ansari sentenced for 7 years for threatening jailer

The Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court on Wednesday sentenced gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari to seven years in prison for pointing a pistol at a jailer and threatening him. The Bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh found Mr. Ansari, 59, guilty of offences under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Trump, adult children sued by New York attorney general for fraud

The lawsuit accused the Trump Organization of engaging in “numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentation” in preparing Mr. Trump’s annual statements of financial condition from 2011 to 2021.

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy demands U.N. punish Russia, set up tribunal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday urged the United Nations to punish Russia for its invasion, calling for a special tribunal and compensation fund and for Moscow to be stripped of its veto. "A crime has been committed against Ukraine and we demand just punishment," said Mr. Zelensky, the sole leader allowed to deliver an address via video to the annual summit.

Suryakumar Yadav leapfrogs Babar to third spot in T20 rankings

Suryakumar Yadav has replaced Pakistan captain Babar Azam to occupy the third spot in the T20I batter’s list in the latest ICC Men’s Player Rankings issued on Wednesday.