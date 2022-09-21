File picture of Admiral R. Hari Kumar, chief of the Indian Navy, who said China remains a formidable challenge and has increased its presence | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

China remains a formidable challenge, says Navy chief

China remains a formidable challenge and has increased its presence not only along India’s land borders, but also in the maritime domain by leveraging anti-piracy operations to normalise its naval presence in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), Navy chief Admiral R. Hari Kumar said.

Speaking at a separate event, Army chief General Manoj Pande said there are still two friction points at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh that India and China need to move forward.

State Congress MLAs to reach Delhi if Ashok Gehlot files nomination: Rajasthan Minister after CM convenes late-night meeting

In the meeting, Mr. Gehlot told Congress MLAs that they will be asked to come to New Delhi if he decides to file his nomination for the party president election, said State Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas.

EWS quota does not erode rights of scheduled communities, OBCs: Centre tells Supreme Court

Attorney-General of India K. K. Venugopal, for the Centre, said the EWS quota was given independent of the already existing 50% reservation granted for the backward classes, that is, the scheduled communities and the OBCs.

Grazing lands turning into buffer zones, says chief of village bordering LAC

The village head of one of the last settlements along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh’s Chushul said on Tuesday that in the past year at least three large grazing areas near the village have been turned into “no man’s land” or “buffer zones” after Indian troops pulled back from patrolling points in Kugrang Valley that includes patrolling points (PP) 15, 16 and 17.

Congress, Trinamool to lose chairmanship of parliamentary standing committees

In the latest rejig of the parliamentary standing committees, the government has conveyed to the Congress that it will not get the chairmanship of the committee on Home Affairs. As per sources, the Trinamool Congress is also likely to lose chairmanship of the lone committee it had.

Religious, political parties up in arms against latest moves in J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) administration’s latest measures to allegedly popularise Hindu hymns in schools, end felicitation of politicians at shrines and include Dogra monarch Maharaja Hari Singh’s birth anniversary as an official holiday have come under severe criticism from religious and political parties in the Kashmir Valley.

BJP in high gear ahead of Amit Shah rallies in Bihar’s Seemanchal area

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s scheduled visit to Seemanchal (bordering) districts of Bihar Purnia and Kishanganj on September 23 and 24 has the State BJP unit working round the clock to ensure that the rallies planned are a success.

Government expenditure on early childhood education a mere 0.1% of GDP: report

The government expenditure in India on early childhood education (ECE) for children between the age of three years and six years is a mere 0.1% of the GDP, and the average spend per child of ₹8,297 per annum is at least a fourth of desired levels, according to a new study.

No deer brought to Kuno National Park as prey for cheetahs: officials

The Madhya Pradesh Forest Department has denied reports that chital from Rajasthan are being ferried to the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh for the newly acquired cheetahs to prey on them.

Monsoon begins withdrawal from Rajasthan

India’s monsoon rainfall, already 7% more than what is normal, has started to withdraw, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) saying that the system had begun retreating from parts of southwest Rajasthan and Kutch on Tuesday.

Congress slams Trinamool over Mamata Banerjee's clean chit to PM Modi over misuse of Central agencies

A day after Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she did not believe Prime Minister Narendra Modi was behind the “misuse” of Central agencies in the State, the Congress on Tuesday accused the Trinamool of playing “hide and seek”.

U.K.’s new PM Liz Truss vows billions in Ukraine aid

Britain’s new Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday vowed billions more in financial and military aid to Ukraine as she kicked off her debut foreign trip at the U. N. General Assembly. Ahead of her first meeting with U. S. President Joe Biden, Ms. Truss also conceded that a post-Brexit U. K.-U. S. trade deal was unlikely for years.

Das flags concerns on digital lending including usurious rates, data privacy issues

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Tuesday flagged concerns related to digital lending including a spate of complaints regarding usurious interest rates, unethical recovery practices and data privacy issues and emphasised the need for the FinTech industry to focus on governance, business conduct, regulatory compliance and risk mitigation to ensure that customers were protected even as their needs were served.

Gujarati film ‘Chhello Show’ makes the cut for Oscars 2023

The Film Federation of India has chosen Pan Nalin’s semi-autobiographical Gujarati drama Chhello Show ( Last Film Show) as India’s official entry for the 95 th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film Category. The announcement was made by FFI Secretary General Suparn Sen on Tuesday after deliberations by the jury, headed by seasoned Kannada director T.S. Nagabharana.

Ind vs Aus, 1st T20 | Australia defeats India by four wickets

Australia produced a fine batting show to beat hosts India by four wickets in the first T20I in Mohali on Tuesday. Invited to bat, Hardik Pandya (71 not out) and KL Rahul (55) scored scintillating half-centuries to help India post 208 for six .In reply, opener Cameron Green put India on the back foot with his 30-ball 61 before Matthew Wade (45 not out off 21) took the visitors over the line with four balls to spare.