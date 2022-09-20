A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Congress presidential polls may see Gehlot versus Tharoor contest as Sonia assures Gandhis’ neutrality

The upcoming presidential polls in the Congress party could witness a contest between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor as Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday assured Mr. Tharoor that the Gandhi family would remain ‘neutral’ in the presidential contest.

EC seeks limits around cash donations to political parties

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar has written a letter to Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, recommending a slew of amendments in the Representation of the People (RP) Act, sources in the government said.

Mamata soft on Modi as W.B. Assembly passes resolution against Central agencies

On the day West Bengal Assembly passed a resolution accusing the Central agencies of harassing and arresting public representatives and leaders of the ruling party, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appeared to be softening her stance on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rules empowering cops to obtain physical samples of convicts notified

According to the rules, “measurements” like finger-impressions, palm-print impressions, foot-print impressions, photographs, iris and retina scan, physical, biological samples and their analysis, behavioural attributes can be taken.

Media channels will lose credibility over guests who shout, polarise and spread false narratives: I&B Minister

“...the biggest threat to mainstream media is not from new age digital platforms, but the mainstream media channel itself.. If you decide to invite guests who are polarising, who spread false narratives and who shout at the top of their lungs, the credibility of your channel goes down...the viewer may stop for a minute to watch the show, but will never trust your anchor, your channel or brand as a trusted and transparent source of news,” Union Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said.

Britain and world say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II

The Queen’s funeral started at 11 a.m. at Westminster Abbey when the body was brought from Westminster Hall, in the Parliament complex where it had been lying in state for four days.

Scheduled Castes panel meets Lakhimpur Kheri rape victims’ family

Days after issuing a notice to the Uttar Pradesh Government on the alleged gangrape and murder of two Dalit sisters in Lakhimpur Kheri, a team of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) on Monday visited the spot to begin an independent probe into the incident.

‘Unfair to force women to choose between religion and education,’ says Amnesty

Amnesty India’s tweet comes as the Supreme Court is hearing petitions against the Karnataka High Court’s decision to uphold the ban on wearing of hijabs in education institutions.

Lucknow court rejects Siddique Kappan’s bail plea in PMLA case

Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan failed to get relief in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as the sessions court in Lucknow on Monday rejected his bail petition. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for September 23.

Ishrat Jahan case | Suspend order to dismiss IPS officer from service, rules SC

The Supreme Court on Monday directed a Government Order dismissing Satish Chandra Verma, an IPS officer who helped the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe the Ishrat Jahan fake encounter case, be kept in abeyance for a week.

India, Egypt to focus on defence coproduction, maintenance of equipment

India and Egypt agreed to further develop military cooperation and focus on joint training, defence coproduction and maintenance of equipment. This was agreed as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called on Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi in Cairo on Monday.

Judgment by Bench of larger quorum will prevail: SC

A Constitution Bench on Monday decided that majority decision of a Bench of larger strength will prevail over the decision of a Bench of lesser strength, irrespective of the number of judges constituting the majority.

SC asks Patna HC to hear plea on OBC quota in Bihar civic polls

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Patna High Court to take up at an early date a plea seeking direction to the Bihar government to implement reservation for OBCs in local bodies by fulfilling the triple test laid down by it. In December 2021, the top court had ruled that reservation for OBCs in local bodies would not be allowed unless the government fulfilled the triple test laid down in its 2010 order.

Myanmar air attack kills 13, including 7 children, say witnesses

Government helicopters have attacked a school and village in north-central Myanmar, killing at least 13 people including seven children, a school administrator and an aid worker said Monday.

Ind vs Aus, 1st T20 | Finch backs Smith for No. 3 spot; David all set for debut

You only win big tournaments only if batting, bowling and fielding are done well. No individual can help you win a big tournament single-handedly, says Rahul.