State funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, September 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral today

ADVERTISEMENT

World leaders and royalty arrived in London on Saturday night and Sunday to offer condolences on behalf of their countries and say their final goodbyes to Queen Elizabeth II whose state funeral is scheduled for Monday. The 96-year-old Queen — Britain’s longest reigning monarch of 70 years — died on September 8 in Scotland. President Droupadi Murmu was among those who visited Westminster Hall in the British Parliament complex on Sunday, where the Queen’s is lying in state.

Two more State units seek Rahul Gandhi’s return as Congress president

The chorus for former Congress president Rahul Gandhi to take back the reins of the party grew louder on Sunday with the Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs) of Gujarat and Chhattisgarh joining Rajasthan in unanimously passing resolutions calling for Mr. Gandhi’s return at the helm.

ADVERTISEMENT

With bronze in Belgrade, Bajrang Punia becomes 1st Indian to win 4 medals at world wrestling championships

Ace grappler Bajrang Punia became the only Indian to claim four medals at the World Wrestling Championships by clinching a bronze in the current edition, here on Sunday. Bajrang, who won a bronze in last year’s Tokyo Olympics, eked out a close 11-9 win on points over Sebastian C. Rivera of Puerto Rico in one of the bronze medal bouts in the 65 kg category.

Punjab CM Mann skips flight at the last minute in Frankfurt

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann rescheduled his return journey from Frankfurt in a last-minute change for taking another flight to Delhi on Sunday. He was on a trip to Germany from September 11 to 18 in order to attract investments and strategic tie-ups in various sectors. Now, he will be returning in the early hours of September 19. “The Punjab Chief Minister has delayed his departure as he was reportedly unwell,” said an official.

Insurgency down in northeast, Army shifts to LAC

With insurgency having significantly gone down in the northeast as seen by the recent revocation of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in several parts of the region, the Army has been able to pull out most of its troops from Counter Insurgency (CI) duties to refocus on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) amid the stand-off with China in Eastern Ladakh in the last two years. Assam Rifles is now responsible for all CI duties.

Lumpy skin disease virus different from 2019 version

The lumpy skin disease (LSD) virus that has killed at least 50,000 cattle in India this year may be structurally different from the version of the virus prevalent in India in 2019, raising questions on whether the new vaccine being developed for safeguarding cattle may be adequately protective.

Religious preachers held for instigating youth: J&K Police

Kashmir’s religious preachers were being booked for instigating youth, the Jammu & Kashmir Police said on Sunday. At least eight religious preachers, including three prominent Islamic scholars, have been arrested in the Kashmir Valley in the past three days.

Indian Army to train Assam Police commando recruits

The Indian Army will train the recruits for five new Assam Police commando battalions to be raised soon, the State’s Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said on Sunday.

Darul Uloom supports survey of madrasas, issues advisory

In a conference of madrasas organised by Darul Uloom in Deoband on Sunday, the leading Islamic seminary said it was not against the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Government survey of unrecognised madrasas in the State and appealed to the management of madrasas to cooperate with the government officials in carrying out the survey.

J&K Lieutenant-Governor opens first-ever cinema halls in Pulwama, Shopian

“Inaugurated multipurpose cinema halls at Pulwama and Shopian. They offer facilities ranging from movie screening, infotainment and skilling of youth,” L-G Sinha said, adding it was “a historic day for J&K UT”.

CBI visits Goa to probe Sonali Phogat death case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday visited the hotel in Goa where BJP leader Sonali Phogat had stayed before she died under mysterious circumstances in August.

Death toll from clashes along Tajik -Kyrgyz border rises to 80

At least 81 people were killed in clashes between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan this week, in the worst violence the countries have seen in years, while the international community called for calm.

Elegant Smriti Mandhana wins it for India after Jhulan rolls back time in first women’s ODI against England

The graceful Smriti Mandhana once again enhanced her reputation as one of India’s biggest match winners with an attractive 91 that literally decimated England by seven wickets in the opening Women’s ODI cricket.