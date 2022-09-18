Union Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Joblessness below pre-COVID levels: Finance Ministry

Demand for work under the national rural employment guarantee scheme hit a two-year low in August, signalling that the recovering economy is creating more jobs in rural as well as urban India, the Union Finance Ministry said on Saturday.

Government gives top priority to skill training: PM Modi

ITIs will have an important role to play in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and therefore the government has ensured modern courses such as coding, AI, robotics, 3D printing, drone technology, and telemedicine are offered by ITIs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

3 militants, who killed migrant worker, arrested: J&K Police

Three local militants, who were in touch with a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) handler across the border, were behind the killing of a non-local labourer in north Kashmir’s Bandipora in August, the J&K police said on Saturday.

President Murmu arrives in London to attend funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in London on Saturday evening to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and to offer condolences on behalf of the Indian government.

Joymala’s case flags gaps in private ownership norms for elephants

Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Assam, Tripura and Madhya Pradesh account for 96% of elephants in captivity without ownership certificates.

Jaishankar to leave for U.S. today for 11-day visit

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will attend the U.N. General Assembly, host a ministerial meeting of the G4 grouping and hold talks with senior Biden administration officials.

U.P.’s lone Muslim Minister says survey will connect madrasas with government schemes

The lone Muslim face in the Uttar Pradesh Government and Minister of State for Minority Affairs, Danish Azad Ansari, on Saturday alleged that Opposition parties in the State were indulging in false propaganda on the ongoing survey of madrasas in the State, and the focus of the survey is to connect madrasas with government welfare schemes.

Jet that flew in cheetahs had earned its stripes

The jet’s striking paint scheme — the image of a tiger — was planned in 2015 when the aircraft was with the Russian carrier, Transaero Airlines, now defunct. The plane, first owned by Singapore Airlines in 2001, was acquired by an American bank in 2012. It was later leased to Transaero.

Now, Cochin Shipyard to install missile systems on INS Vikrant

With the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant now joining the Navy, its builder, the Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has to complete the installation of the Long Range Surface to Air Missile (LR-SAM) system, and the MF-STAR (multi-functional digital active electronically scanned array) radar, according to senior shipyard officials. The Navy has stated that aviation trials are likely to begin by November.

Congress in Rajasthan wants Rahul Gandhi back at helm of the party

In a sign that Gandhi family loyalists have not given up on Rahul Gandhi, the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) on Saturday unanimously passed a resolution, calling for the appointment of Mr. Gandhi as the party chief.

Madras High Court retains jurisdiction to hear guardianship, child custody cases

Madras High Court retains 224-year-old jurisdiction; A five-judge Bench, by a majority of 3:2, rules that the inherent jurisdiction cannot be ousted by the Family Courts Act of 1984.

Dilution of Article 370 left deep scar on J&K people’s psyche: CPI(M) leader Tarigami

“Our party would continue to make relentless efforts to restore our lost identity and constitutional rights. The uncertainties and uneasy calm with deep alienation pose a greater threat to the region. The abrogation of Article 370 has left a deep scar on the psyche of the people of J&K and has pushed them further to the wall,” Mr. Tarigami, also spokesman of the Gupkar alliance, said.

Lights, films, Valley: Chennai-based start-up Jadooz to take movies to Kashmir

After more than 30 years, culture and cinema are all set for a big push in the Kashmir Valley, thanks to Chennai-based entertainment start-up Jadooz. The company which sets up mini theatres in rural pockets of India, is opening two mini theatres in Pulwama and Shopian on Sunday. Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, will be unveiling the screens.

India vs Australia, T20 series | Mohammed Shami out due to COVID-19, Umesh Yadav called back

Mohammed Shami’s T20I cricket comeback will be delayed as the veteran pace bowler has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be out of the Australia series startingg in Mohali from September 20. Veteran pacer Umesh Yadav, who played last of his seven T20Is in 2019 against Australia is back in the scheme of things, having recovered from a quadriceps injury.

La Liga 2022/23 | Lewandowski scores twice as Barcelona beats Elche 3-0

Robert Lewandowski shook off his disappointing return to Bayern Munich by scoring twice to lead Barcelona to a 4-0 victory at home over 10-man Elche in the Spanish league on Saturday.