Morning Digest | Boris Johnson pulls out of U.K. Conservative leadership race; Kerala Governor demands nine V-Cs to tender their resignations by today, and more

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Boris Johnson drops U.K. Prime Minister comeback bid, Sunak favourite to win

Rishi Sunak looked set to become Britain’s next Prime Minister after Boris Johnson withdrew from the contest on Sunday, saying that although he had enough support to make the final ballot he realised the country and the Conservative Party needed unity. Mr. Johnson had raced home from a holiday in the Caribbean to try and secure the backing of 100 lawmakers to enter Monday’s ballot to replace Liz Truss, the woman who succeeded him in September after he was forced to quit over a string of scandals.

Kerala Governor demands resignation of nine Vice-Chancellors, sets stage for a political, legal battle with State government

In an unprecedented move, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan directed the Vice-Chancellors of nine universities in Kerala to tender their resignations by 11.30 a.m. on Monday. Mr. Khan, the chancellor of varsities, issued the order after the Supreme Court annulled the appointment of M.S. Rajasree as Vice-Chancellor of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU).

U.K. is ready to support manufacture of Indian jet engines, says British High Commissioner Alex Ellis

Making a strong pitch for joint collaboration, Alex Ellis, the U.K. High Commissioner in India, said what engine maker Rolls- Royce is ready to do and the British government ready to support is the indigenisation of design and manufacture of Indian jet engines something which “I don’t think any other partner in the world has offered up to now”.

In past eight years, country has broken shackles of inferiority complex: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the eve of Deepavali visited Ayodhya and offered prayers to lord Ram at Ram Janmbhoomi. This is Mr. Modi’s first visit to the city after the bhoomi pujan for the construction of a grand Ram temple on August 5, 2020. In his speech at the Ram Katha park on the occasion of historic Deepotsav, the Prime Minister said that the values ​of Lord Ram’s life is the guide to achieve India’s aspirations for the next 25 years even in difficult times.

Cyclone Sitrang likely to become severe cyclonic storm

The deep depression over Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclone on Sunday evening and is very likely to gather further strength becoming a severe cyclonic storm before crossing the Bangladesh coast on October 25 morning, the IMD said. The cyclone, named Sitrang by Thailand, is very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm on Monday with wind speed reaching 90 to 100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Explosives seized after blast kills man in Coimbatore

A 25-year-old man was killed in a car explosion in front of a temple in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, on Sunday. While the police said the blast was possibly triggered by an LPG cylinder in the vehicle, a search at the residence of the deceased, identified as Jameesha Mubin, led to detection of a huge quantum of explosive materials.

Salman Rushdie lives, but loses use of eye and hand: Report

Salman Rushdie’s agent says the author has lost sight in one eye and the use of a hand as he recovers from an attack from a man who rushed the stage at an August literary event in western New York, according to a published report.

Climate protesters throw mashed potatoes at Monet painting

Climate protesters threw mashed potatoes at a Claude Monet painting in a German museum to protest fossil fuel extraction on Sunday, and it was unclear whether the demonstration caused long-term damage to the artwork. Two activists from the group Last Generation, which has called on the German government to take drastic action to protect the climate and stop using fossil fuels, approached Monet’s “Les Meules” at Potsdam’s Barberini Museum and threw a thick substance over the painting and its gold frame.

Saudi Arabia launches bid to attract $10 billion in supply chain investment

Saudi Arabia's crown prince on Sunday launched an initiative to attract investments in supply chains to and from the kingdom, with an aim of raising an initial 40 billion riyals ($10.64 billion). The initiative by Prince Mohammed bin Salman will include allocating about 10 billion riyals in incentives for supply chain investors, state news agency SPA reported, without elaborating.

T20 World Cup | Kohli is one of the best chasers in the world, says skipper Rohit

Just as a throbbing Melbourne Cricket Ground was coming to terms with India’s sensational win over Pakistan and Virat Kohli’s astonishing knock, India captain Rohit Sharma walked out, broke into a run and hoisted his predecessor on his shoulders.

Verstappen wins U.S. Grand Prix, Red Bull takes constructors’ title

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen won the USA Grand Prix on Sunday, giving Red Bull the Formula One constructors’ crown a day after the death of founder Dietrich Mateschitz.

Newcastle beat Tottenham to move into Premier League top four

Newcastle moved into the Premier League top four with a 2-1 win at Tottenham on Sunday that dealt another blow to Spurs' title aspirations. Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron were on target for the Magpies, who have still only lost once this season.