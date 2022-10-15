The Bombay High Court on October 14 acquitted former Delhi University professor G.N. Saibaba in a case of having links with Maoists. | Photo Credit: PTI

India ranks 107th out of 121 countries on Global Hunger Index

India ranks 107 out of 121 countries on the Global Hunger Index in which it fares worse than all countries in South Asia barring war-torn Afghanistan.

Professor Saibaba acquittal | Supreme Court to hear Maharashtra’s appeal on October 15

The Supreme Court scheduled a special sitting of a Bench of Justices M.R. Shah and Bela Trivedi on October 15 to hear an urgent plea by the State of Maharashtra to stay the acquittal of Professor G.N. Saibaba and others in a case under the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

India allowed exports of wheat flour from imported grain

India has allowed export-oriented units and the firms set up in Special Economic Zones to export flour made from imported wheat, a government order said on Friday, conceding to the demands of food processors to allow shipments of value-added products.

India should choose fiscal, monetary policy carefully to support ‘bright spot’ growth forecast: IMF

Even as it praised India’s growth rate forecasts of 6.8% in FY22-23 and 6.1% in FY23-24, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) cautioned that there was limited policy space given overall global conditions. With downgrades in growth forecasts from June, and a slowdown predicted next year, a growth rate next fiscal year of 6.1% for India was “still a bright spot”, Anne-Marie Gulde-Wolf, Deputy Director of the Asia and Pacific Department said at a press conference on Thursday evening at the IMF’s headquarters here.

INS Arihant launches Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile

The country’s first ballistic missile nuclear submarine (SSMN) INS Arihant carried out a successful launch of a Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile (SLBM) on Friday, validating India’s second strike nuclear capability.

PM Modi to chair CSIR Society meeting today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research Society in New Delhi on October 15.

PM Modi to address conference of law ministers, secretaries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural session of the All India Conference of Law Ministers and Law Secretaries via a video message on October 15.

Army command hospital to organise 2-day national level combat trauma care programme in Udhampur

A two-day national level Continuous Medical Education (CME) programme having a theme of Combat Trauma Care: Emerging Trends will commence at Army command hospital in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, a defence spokesman said.

Putin describes India and China as 'close allies and partners; says they always talked about resolving the Ukraine conflict peacefully

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday described India and China as "close allies and partners" and said that the two Asian giants always talked about the need to initiate a dialogue and resolve the Ukraine conflict peacefully, nearly a month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi told him during a summit that today's era is not of war.

India start favourite against Sri Lanka in pursuit of 7th Asia cup title

A ruthless Indian team would look to reassert its supremacy and aim to win an unprecedented seventh Asia Cup title when it clashes with Sri Lanka in the final in Sylhet on Saturday. The tournament brought to fore India’s depth as the younger crop of players has shouldered the burden of taking the team to the final without any tangible contribution from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and her deputy Smriti Mandhana.