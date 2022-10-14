Image for representational purposekhar only. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Supreme Court delivers split verdict on Karnataka hijab ban

A two-judge Bench of the Supreme Court, on Thursday, delivered a split verdict on the appeals of students who had challenged the Karnataka High Court decision that wearing hijab is not an essential practice of Islam.

SC to hear on Friday pleas challenging electoral bond scheme

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Friday a batch of pleas challenging laws permitting the funding of political parties through the electoral bond scheme.

Hijab ban to continue in Karnataka schools and PU colleges: Minister

Following a split verdict in the Supreme Court on the issue of hijab in classrooms, Karnataka’s Minister for School Education and Literacy B.C. Nagesh said the ban on headscarf in government schools and pre-university colleges will continue for now, as the apex court had not stayed the Karnataka High Court order that had earlier upheld the State government’s decision.

President Murmu to visit Kamakhya Temple in Assam

"I'm very happy on my maiden visit to Assam as a President," President Murmu said, adding that she would pray for the prosperity of the people at Kamakhya Temple on Friday morning.

Not possible to mobilise Congress without Gandhis: Mallikarjun Kharge

At Kazakhstan meeting, India terms Pakistan epicentre of terrorism

India desires “normal” relations with Pakistan, but it must take “credible, verifiable and irreversible actions” to end cross-border terrorism, said Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, slamming India’s neighbour for supporting terror groups and for attacks on minorities, in response to a speech made by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, at a conference in Kazakhstan both countries attended, and exchanged a number of heated remarks in their speeches aimed at each other.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to embark on his first visit to Egypt

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will visit Egypt on October 15 and 16, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Thursday. This will be the first bilateral visit of Mr. Jaishankar to Cairo and is being organised weeks after India included Egypt in the “Guest Country” list for the G-20 summit of 2023 which will be held here under India’s Presidency.

State power, renewable energy ministers’ conference to begin on Friday

Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy R.K. Singh will inaugurate the conference.

As China reaffirms zero-COVID, Beijing witnesses a rare protest

Dashing expectations of many in China of an easing in the stringent “zero-COVID” regime following next week’s Communist Party congress, the official People’s Daily newspaper has defended a continuation of the policy as “sustainable”.

23 IITs to showcase research and development projects at two-day mega fair in Delhi

Beginning Friday, “IInvenTiv” aims at creating holistic awareness around research and innovation work being done at the institutes. It also seeks to create collaborative avenues among state universities and institutes, industry, and the IITs for better development and reach of the innovations at the grassroots level.

Bombay High Court directs BMC to accept Rutuja Latke’s resignation

The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed the Mumbai civic body to accept the resignation of Rutuja Latke, paving the way for her to file nomination for the Andheri (East) byelection as the candidate of the Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray.

Priyanka Gandhi to address rally in HP’s Solan on Friday

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address a public meeting in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district on Friday, a party statement said.

Hero ISL 2022/23 | Holders Hyderabad FC crush NorthEast United 3-0

Defending champions Hyderabad FC opened their account in the ongoing ISL with a thumping 3-0 win over NorthEast United FC here on Thursday.