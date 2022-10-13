A select list of stories to read before you start your day

SC to deliver judgement on Thursday in Karnataka hijab ban matter

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict on Thursday on a batch of petitions challenging the Karnataka High Court judgement refusing to lift the ban on hijab in educational institutions of the state.

Despite setback, India, U.K. officials hope to conclude talks on trade pacts soon

Despite a setback to trade talks over comments by the British Home Secretary last week, officials in both the U.K. and India said they hope to conclude the India-U.K. Free Trade Agreement fairly soon, if not ahead of its “Deepavali deadline” of end-October.

U.N. demands Russia reverse 'illegal' annexations in Ukraine

The U.N. General Assembly voted overwhelmingly Wednesday to condemn Russia’s “attempted illegal annexation” of four Ukrainian regions and demand its immediate reversal, a sign of strong global opposition to the seven-month war and Moscow’s attempt to grab its neighbour’s territory.

India, China hold consultations ahead of important Communist Party Congress in Beijing

India and China on Tuesday held consultations on bilateral relations in Beijing, days ahead of the Chinese leadership convening for a once-in-five-year Communist Party Congress that will set policies for the coming decade.

Voting for Congress president will be through secret ballot: Madhusudan Mistry

Ahead of the Congress presidential poll on October 17, the party’s central election authority (CEA) chairman Madhusudan Mistry on Wednesday said that about 9,000 delegates would exercise their mandate through a secret ballot and the party has maintained a “level playing field”.

PM Modi to flag off fourth Vande Bharat train, inaugurate development projects in Himachal on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the country’s fourth Vande Bharat Express train and launch a slew of developmental projects in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday. In Una, the prime minister will flag off the inaugural run of the new Vande Bharat Express from Amb Andaura to New Delhi, dedicate the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) to the nation, and lay the foundation stone of a Bulk Drug Park.

Supreme Court seeks Centre’s stand on Places of Worship Act

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Centre to make its stand clear on whether a Constitution Bench in the Ram Janmabhoomi case has already settled the question of validity of the Places of Worship Act of 1991.

President Murmu on 2-day tour to Assam from Thursday

President Droupadi Murmu will arrive in Guwahati on Thursday on her maiden trip to Assam, where she will roll out a host of projects like 100 model schools in tea gardens and a medical college.

Amit Shah to launch Hindi version of first-year MBBS books on October 16

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch the Hindi versions of first-year MBBS books in Bhopal on October 16. With this, Madhya Pradesh will inch closer to becoming the first State in the country to provide medical education in Hindi.

Competing with China, constraining Russia are priorities of Biden’s National Security Strategy

The Biden administration has said that maintaining a competitive edge over China and constraining Russia are priorities for the U.S. strategy, as it released the administration’s first National Security Strategy on Wednesday.

7th edition of ‘India Art Festival’ to start in Delhi on Thursday

The much-touted India Art Festival, now in its seventh edition, will showcase 4,500 artworks by over 25 galleries and 450 artists from across the country here in the national capital, starting Thursday.

India eye another crushing win against Thailand on way to Asia Cup final

It has been a smooth ride for the mighty Indian team so far and the trend is expected to continue when the sub-continent powerhouse aims to crush minnows Thailand one more time in the Women’s Asia Cup semifinal in Sylhet on Thursday.

Hero ISL 2022/23 | FC Goa pip East Bengal 2-1 to end six-match winless drought at Salt Lake Stadium

East Bengal's ordeal continued as they lost 1-2 to FC Goa in the Indian Super League, courtesy of Edu Bedia's stoppage time free-kick, here on Wednesday.