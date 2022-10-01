Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor reacts during filing of nomination papers for the post of party President, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Kharge represents status quo, I represent change: Shashi Tharoor

ADVERTISEMENT

Hours after filing his nomination papers for the post of Congress president, senior leader Shashi Tharoor speaks to The Hindu on the reasons for contesting and the odds of his battle. He pitched it as a contest between the senior leadership that believes in status quo and the ordinary workers who want change.

President to award ‘Swachh Survekshan’ to cleanest cities on October 1

The Union government’s annual awards for the cleanest cities would be handed out by President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday, the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Popular Front of India — The anatomy of a crackdown

The timing of the government’s action against the Popular Front of India was a secret till the end, but it carried a sense of the inevitable. Vijaita Singh, Abdul Latheef Naha, K.S Sudhi and Devesh K. Pandey report on the chronology and the reaction.

India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia’s ‘referenda’ in Ukraine

India was among four countries that abstained on a draft resolution at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) condemning the so-called referenda organised by Russia across four regions of Ukraine.

AFSPA extended for another six months in parts of Nagaland and Arunachal

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland for another six months

Asha Parekh receives Dada Saheb Phalke award

President Droupadi Murmu gave away the National Film Awards for the year 2020 under various categories at 68th edition of the ceremony on Frida

Two Jaish militants killed in Baramulla encounter

Two Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) militants, planning to attack an Army recruitment rally, were killed in an encounter in Baramulla. In a separate operation, security forces encircled hiding militants in south Kashmir's Shopian, the Jammu and Kashmir police said on Friday.

Political Secretary to Sikkim CM spreading Christianity, VHP tells Amit Shah

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) International Working President Alok Kumar has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah complaining that Political Secretary to Sikkim Chief Minister, Jacob Khaling Rai, is using his position to spread Christianity in the State

Death of Mahsa Amini | Iran ‘ruthlessly’ suppressing protests: Amnesty

Iran is intentionally using lethal force to crack down on protests that erupted after the death of Mahsa Amini, Amnesty International said Friday, adding that without international action more people risk being detained or killed.

Xiaomi India case: FEMA authority confirms ED’s seizure order of ₹5,551.27 crore

The competent authority appointed under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) has confirmed the seizure order of ₹5,551.27 crore issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited on April 29.

‘Ponniyin Selvan: 1’ movie review: Epic story gets Mani Ratnam’s royal treatment

Kalki’s source material of ‘PS:1’ is rich with myriad characters, and Mani Ratnam gleefully picks them all up to give it a cinematic touch, thanks to some powerhouse performances from his all-star cast

Industry captains must put India’s naysayers ‘in place’: Vice President Dhankhar

Hitting out at a ‘few people’ who belittle India’s ‘mind-blowing achievements’ in an ‘orchestrated manner’, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday urged Indian industry leaders to take initiatives to rebuff such naysayers and hold them ‘accountable’ as they are ‘well-positioned’ to show ‘these people their place”.

Centre looks to revamp National Informatics Centre, its tech arm

Nearly half a century since it came into existence, the government is now looking to revamp and restructure the National Informatics Centre (NIC) – its technology arm – to help the organisation keep pace with the growing need for digital technologies in the country.

Mortality higher among COVID-19 patients with chronic kidney, liver diseases, malignancy and tuberculosis: report

The result of the first large-scale study of the Central Government’s National Clinical Registry for COVID-19 (NCRC) data, released recently by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), states that hospital mortality among COVID patients in the country was higher among those admitted with chronic kidney and liver disease, malignancy and tuberculosis.

Air India plans more flights to U.K., U.S.

Air India on Friday announced plans to launch 20 additional flights per week to London and Birmingham in the U.K. and San Francisco in the U.S.