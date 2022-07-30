Morning Digest | SC allows 6 new petitions challenging Places of Worship Act; cigarette products to display ‘Tobacco causes painful death’ warning from Dec. 1, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

A view of the Supreme Court of India, in New Delhi on November 25, 2019. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Supreme Court allows 6 new petitions challenging Places of Worship Act

The Supreme Court on Friday frowned upon more and more petitions being filed, challenging the Places of Worship Act. A Bench led by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud gave six new petitioners liberty to intervene in a case, in which the apex court had already sought the government’s response last year.

New health warning on tobacco product packages from December 1

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has notified new sets of specified health warnings for all tobacco product packages by making an amendment in the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labelling) Rules, 2008, dated July 21, 2022. The amended Rules will be applicable from December 1 of this year.

Token prohibition takes a toll in Gujarat

The hooch tragedy that snuffed out 45 lives in Ahmedabad and Botad districts again lays bare the hollowness of the State prohibition law. While the affluent access premium alcohol through a time-tested network of bootleggers, the system leaves the underclass most vulnerable, reports Mahesh Langa

At SCO, Jaishankar pushes for Chabahar port

India welcomed the expansion of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to include Iran next year, as External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar shared a table with Foreign Ministers of China Wang Yi, Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto, Russia Sergey Lavrov and central Asian countries at the ministerial meeting in Tashkent on Friday. While India pushed for Chabahar port to be a conduit for trade to central Asia, Pakistan's Foreign Minister promoted the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor for trans-regional trade, including in a meeting with Taliban-appointed Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

PM Modi inaugurates India’s first bullion exchange at GIFT city, Gandhinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the India International Bullion Exchange (IIBX), India’s first International Bullion Exchange, and NSE IFSC-SGX Connect at Gandhinagar’s GIFT city, an international financial services hub set up by the Gujarat government outside the State capital.

Boon for leaf plates, bowl makers in Himachal Pradesh after ban of single-use plastic

Formation of self-help groups and machine installation with Japanese collaboration have improved the production of these leaf items, improved the environment as well as enhanced the returns of local folks, especially women

India-Pak. ceasefire gives a boost to LoC tourism in Kashmir

With guns and cannons falling silent since India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire in February 2020, villages closer to the Line of Control (LoC) are opening up for tourists visiting Kashmir. These villages were out-of-bounds for outsiders for almost three decades as their physical proximity to the LoC made them virtual battlefields.

Sri Lanka foreign trade up despite economic crisis; exports to India grows 21%

Sri Lanka’s exports grew 21% during the first six months of the year and earned $5 billion for the crisis-hit country, according to official figures released on Friday.

Worldview with Suhasini Haidar | U.K. Prime Ministerial race | What does it mean for India?

In this episode of Worldview, we take a deep dive into the upcoming election to decide between Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak as the next Conservative Party leader and the next British Prime Minister and discuss whether this choice between Sunak and Truss will change anything for India

Kerala tops in Assembly sittings in 2021: study

Kerala, which slipped to the eighth slot in holding the sittings of the State Assembly during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, got back to first place in 2021, with its House sitting for 61 days, the highest for any State.

IND vs WI, 1st T20I | Rohit, Karthik and bowlers star as India crushes West Indies

India beat West Indies by 68 runs in the opening T20 International here on Friday. Skipper Rohit Sharma was in his element while Dinesh Karthik provided the final flourish as India scored a competitive 190 for six against the West Indies in the first T20 International on Friday.