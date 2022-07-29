Morning Digest | Two pilots killed in IAF aircraft crash in Rajasthan; no better time for sports in India than now, says PM Modi, and more

An Indian Air Force’s fighter aircraft crashed in Rajasthan’s Barmer district, on July 28, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

July 29, 2022 07:19 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Two pilots killed in IAF aircraft crash in Barmer

Two pilots were killed when a twin-seater Mig-21 trainer aircraft met with an accident near Rajasthan’s Barmer district at around 9:30 pm.

No better time for sports in India than now, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 28, 2022, said there was no better time for sports in India, as Indian sportspersons excelled in various sports in the recent times.

P.V. Sindhu, Manpreet Singh lead Indian contingent at Birmingham Commonwealth Games as opening ceremony begins

The opening ceremony of the 22nd Commonwealth Games began here on Thursday amid much fanfare and in front of an estimated 30,000 spectators, showcasing the very best of Birmingham and the whole of the U.K.

Biden, Xi hold talks amid Taiwan tensions

United States President Joe Biden and China’s President Xi Jinping on Thursday held a phone meeting amid rising tensions between the two countries on a range of issues, most recently on the possible upcoming visit of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.

Monk’s death over mining dispute churns Rajasthan politics ahead of election

The self-immolation and death of a septuagenarian monk, Baba Vijay Das, who was protesting against mining in Bharatpur has intensified politics in Rajasthan, the State set to witness polls by the end of the next year.

Indian football | Supreme Court pushes for AIFF polls to avoid FIFA ban

Amid the continued threat of a FIFA ban on the All-India Football Federation (AIFF), the Supreme Court said on Thursday it will first deal with the issue of holding elections to it so a democratically elected body is in place well ahead of the under-17 Women’s World Cup.

India raises ‘deep concern’ over execution of four pro-democracy activists in Myanmar

India on Thursday expressed deep concern over the execution of four pro-democracy activists by Myanmar’s military government and asserted that the rule of law and democratic process must be upheld in the country.

Explosives found in arrested Meghalaya BJP leader’s farmhouse

The Meghalaya police on Thursday recovered explosive materials from the farmhouse that the arrested State BJP vice-president, Bernard Marak, allegedly used as a brothel.

Energy on the table, French President Macron hosts Saudi prince for dinner

French President Emmanuel Macron is welcoming Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to his presidential palace on Thursday and offering him dinner in controversial talks that mark another step in the Saudi leader’s diplomatic rehabilitation — a move that has drawn harsh criticism in France after the gruesome Saudi killing of U.S.-based Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

Bhupendra Yadav promises better policies for migrants at ILO meet

A two-day consultation on “Labour Migration: Advancing resilient, inclusive and sustainable policies and institutions in India, promoting decent work for all,” organised by the International Labour Organisation (ILO), began here on Thursday. It saw discussions, decent work and fair migration, and identifying overarching gender-responsive policy perspectives and opportunities for improvement in social protection, fair and effective labour migration frameworks, occupational safety and health (OSH), skills, data, reintegration etc.

RBI bans non-card issuers from storing CoF data from Oct. 1

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday said with effect from October 1, no entity in the card transaction/payment chain, other than the card issuers and/or card networks, can store CoF (card on file) data, and any such data stored previously must be purged.