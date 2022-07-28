Helped by good demand for spectrum across all available bands, the government received bids worth ₹1.49 lakh crore at the end of the second day of the auction. File | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

July 28, 2022 08:30 IST

Spectrum bids touch ₹1.49 lakh crore on Day 2 of auction

Helped by good demand for spectrum across all available bands, the government received bids worth ₹1.49 lakh crore at the end of second day of the auction, with bidding to continue on Thursday too.

ICMR invites bids to develop vaccine for monkeypox virus

For the first in the country, the monkeypox virus strain has been isolated by Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Virology, Pune.

Parliament proceedings | 10% quota for Agniveers not to affect 50% Supreme Court ceiling: Govt

The 10% reservation to be given to Agniveers in the recruitment to posts of constables in central armed police forces will be horizontal and not affect the 50% ceiling kept by the Supreme Court, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Fed unleashes another big rate hike in bid to curb inflation; hikes interest rates by 75 basis points

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate by hefty three-quarters of a point for a second straight time in its most aggressive drive in three decades to tame high inflation.

‘Opaque’ loans from China hurt Sri Lanka: USAID Administrator

“Opaque” loans for “headline-grabbing” infrastructure projects, were among the factors behind the current crisis that has engulfed Sri Lanka, said Samantha Power, Administrator, United States Agency for International Development (USAID), on Wednesday.

More cash, gold recovered from home of arrested Bengal Minister’s aide

More cash and gold were recovered on Wednesday evening from one of the properties of Arpita Mukherjee, an aide of arrested West Bengal Industries and Commerce Minister Partha Chatterjee.

Google brings ‘Street View’ to India

Google on Wednesday announced the launch of its popular ‘Street View’ feature in India – after failing to bring the experience to India at least twice in the past decade following security concerns raised by government agencies over collection of data.

Meghalaya Police take custody of BJP leader accused of running sex racket

The Meghalaya Police took custody of BJP vice-president Bernard N. Marak, who is accused of running a sex racket at his farmhouse in the northeastern state, on Wednesday, a day after he was arrested here.

Rupee falls 13 paise to close at 79.91 against U.S. dollar

The rupee declined 13 paise to close at 79.91 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, weighed down by the overall strength in the greenback and expectations of an aggressive rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Joe Biden tests negative for COVID-19, ends strict isolation

U. S. President Joe Biden is ending his COVID-19 isolation after testing negative for the virus on Tuesday night and again on Wednesday.

China says U.S. will ‘bear all consequences’ if Pelosi visits Taiwan

China warned on July 27 that Washington would “bear the consequences” if U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan, with tensions soaring ahead of an expected phone call between the two countries’ leaders.

Jaishankar to attend SCO conference in Tashkent with Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, China

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will come face to face with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto for the first time on July 28, at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Ministerial meeting in Tashkent, where all eyes are on whether the two Ministers will hold a separate meeting, as well as a possible second meeting this month between Dr. Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

India thrash Windies by 119 runs to complete clean sweep

Shubman Gill was unlucky to miss out on a maiden century but India rode on his sublime 98 to outclass West Indies by 119 runs and complete a 3-0 rout in the ODI series here.