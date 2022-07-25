Morning Digest | Droupadi Murmu to take oath as President today; India beats West Indies by two wickets in 2nd ODI to clinch three-match series, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Protect environment for future generations: President Kovind in his farewell address to the nation

President Ram Nath Kovind, in his last address to the nation, while in the post, urged the youth to be mindful of their roots in villages and towns and made a strong appeal to countrymen to take care of the environment, stating that, “Mother nature is in deep agony and the climate crisis can endanger the very future of this planet.”

Andhra Pradesh on alert as water rises in Godavari

With the water level in the Godavari on a steady rise, thanks to more spells of rain in the catchments in Andhra Pradesh, a flood alert has been issued to tribal habitations by the river banks. Water levels in Godavari tributaries had also increased, and the discharge from the Polavaram project was about 6.70 lakh cusecs by Sunday evening, Water Resources Department officials said.

Droupadi Murmu to take oath as President followed by 21-gun salute

President-elect Droupadi Murmu will take the oath of office of the highest constitutional post of the country on Monday followed by a 21-gun salute. The Union Home Ministry said the ceremony will be held at the central hall of Parliament at 10:15 a.m. on Monday where Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana will administer the oath of office to her. The President will then deliver an address.

Encourage use of bhang, cannabis as alternatives to liquor to prevent crime: Chhattisgarh BJP MLA

Chhattisgarh BJP MLA Krishnamurti Bandhi has suggested that the use of bhang and cannabis be encouraged as alternatives to liquor for addiction, claiming that persons hooked on these substances hardly commit offences like rape, murder and dacoity.

Gujarat Congress remains mired in controversies

Gujarat’s principal Opposition party, the Congress, apparently remains mired in controversies and caught up in firefighting as the State inches closer to the crucial Assembly polls to be held in December this year. After a series of defections, including former three-time legislator Ashwin Kotwal and 29-year-old Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel, the Congress in Gujarat now stares at other likely defections ahead of the Assembly polls.

Venkaiah Naidu releases book on ISKCON founder

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu released here, on Sunday, “Sing, Dance and Pray”, a biography of A.C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, the founder of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON). The book is authored by historian Hindol Sengupta.

Bidding for spectrum, including 5G airwaves, to begin this week

The much-awaited auction for telecom spectrum, including for 5G airwaves, will begin this week from Tuesday. However, analysts do not anticipate aggressive bidding, given sufficient availability of spectrum and limited participants.

Shinde-Fadnavis Cabinet expansion still in limbo

After more than three weeks of the two-man government of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the date of expansion of the new Maharashtra cabinet remains mired in uncertainty. With Mr. Shinde and Mr. Fadnavis due for another visit to Delhi to attend the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Droupadi Murmu on July 25, sources say that another meeting with BJP top brass regarding the impending cabinet expansion in Maharashtra is likely.

Flag Code amendment a progressive move, says Naveen Jindal

Former Lok Sabha MP and industrialist Naveen Jindal on Sunday welcomed the government’s move to amend the Flag Code of India, allowing the Tricolour to be flown both day and night. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) amended the Flag Code on July 20 to allow a member of the public to hoist the flag at their houses at day and night.

India beat WI by 2 wickets in 2nd ODI to clinch three-match series

India defeated West Indies by two wickets in the second ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series here. Shardul Thakur picked most wickets, returning with figures of three for 54 in 7 overs. Chasing, Shreyas Iyer (63) and Sanju Samson (54) struck fine half-centuries, but it was Axar Patel's unbeaten 35-ball 64 that ultimately made the difference as India scampered home with two balls to spare.