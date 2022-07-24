Morning Digest | WHO declares monkeypox a global emergency; interview with Mohammed Zubair, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Test tubes labelled “Monkeypox virus positive and negative” are seen in this illustration taken May 23, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Nod for close to 80 FDI proposals from China

In the past two years, 80 Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) proposals from countries sharing land borders with India were granted permission to invest in India, according to data provided by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Right to Information Act (RTI). Almost all proposals were from China, an analysis of the data shows.

WHO declares monkeypox a global emergency

The World Health Organisation has declared the global monkeypox outbreak a ‘public health emergency of international concern’ (PHEIC), one step below that of a ‘pandemic.’

I think I was made an example for others: Mohammed Zubair

JournalistMohammed Zubair, co-founder of the Alt News fact-checking portal, is back home and attending his cousin’s wedding in Bengaluru, after a 23-day stay in prisons and police custody in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, over several First Information Reports (FIR) filed against him in a matter of a week. He spoke to The Hindu’s K.V. Aditya Bharadwaj.

U.S. President Joe Biden likely has highly contagious COVID-19 strain, says doctor

President Joe Biden likely contracted a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus spreading rapidly through the United States, and now has body aches and a sore throat since his positive test, according to an update from his doctor on July 23, 2022.

Shortage of air traffic controllers widens

Faced with an escalating need for air traffic controllers due to the rapid increase in airports in the country and slow recruitment, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has asked the aviation safety regulator to revise rules on their duty hours so that their rest periods can be shortened.

Indian Navy received over 3 lakh applications under Agnipath scheme so far

The Indian Navy has received 3.03 lakh applications under the Agnipath military recruitment scheme till Friday, the Defence Ministry said on Saturday. The Indian Navy had on July 2 begun the recruitment process under the scheme.

Tamil Nadu has sent three ships with relief materials to Sri Lanka

The State government has sent three ships with relief materials such as rice, milk powder and medicines to Sri Lanka, following the worsening economic crisis in the island nation. According to a press release so far, 40000 tonnes of rice, 500 tonnes of milk powder and 102 tonnes of medicines had been sent to Sri Lanka from Tamil Nadu. The State has spent ₹196.83 crore for sending the relief materials.

RSS-affiliate talks job creation at Ahmedabad meet in presence of Mohan Bhagwat

Office-bearers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliate Laghu Udyog Bharati (LUB) on Saturday discussed various issues including employment generation at a meeting held here in Gujarat attended by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Minors rescued from Meghalaya BJP leader’s farmhouse

Meghalaya police have rescued five children from a BJP leader’s farmhouse that was allegedly run as a brothel. The State’s Director-General of Police, L. R. Bishnoi said illicit liquor, about 500 packets of condoms and contraceptive tablets, cash, 37 vehicles, 47 mobile phones and incriminating documents were recovered from the farmhouse on the outskirts of Tura town, during an eight-hour raid on Friday night.

Killing people for their faith bad, Sunni-Shia killings in Afghanistan sad: Dalai Lama

Heart-warming scenes were witnessed in Ladakh’s Leh district on Saturday when the Dalai Lama visited a temple, a church, a Sunni Mosque and a Shia Imam Bara (a place designated for religious congregational mourning), where he joined special prayers held for peace and brotherhood in the world.

Pakistan death toll from monsoon rains, flooding reaches 304

The death toll from more than five weeks of monsoon rains and flash flooding across Pakistan has reached 304, authorities said Saturday. Since mid-June, the deluge has swollen rivers and damaged highways and bridges, disrupting traffic. Almost 9,000 homes have been fully destroyed or partially damaged.

Blinken says U.S. strongly condemns Russian missile attack against Odesa

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States strongly condemns the Russian missile attack on Saturday against Ukraine’s port of Odesa and said Russia bears responsibility for deepening the world’s food crisis.

World Athletics Championships 2022: Sydney McLaughlin shatters 400 hurdles record with 50.68

In the hurdle’s world before Sydney McLaughlin, it took years to shave fractions of seconds off records, and winning races didn’t always mean rewriting history. This once-in-a-lifetime athlete is obliterating that mindset as quickly as she’s destroying the records she sets again and again.

Euro 2022 | France reaches semis, ends Dutch title defense

France ended its run of quarterfinal eliminations in major tournaments by beating the Netherlands 1-0 after extra time to advance to the semifinals of the Women’s European Championship for the first time on Saturday.