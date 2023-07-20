Morning Digest | Opposition demands debate on Manipur in Parliament; police promise arrests after Manipur sexual violence video emerges, and more

July 20, 2023 07:12 am | Updated 07:12 am IST

Opposition demands debate on Manipur

A debate on the prolonged violence in Manipur is a “non-negotiable” demand, Opposition parties told the government in no uncertain terms during an all-party meeting on the eve of the monsoon session of Parliament on Wednesday, insisting that they would not settle for anything less than a detailed answer from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the subject.

Video of sexual violence on women in Manipur emerges; police promise arrests soon

Nearly two months after three women were stripped and paraded by a mob in violence-hit Manipur, police said they have registered a case of gang-rape and abduction, and would soon make arrests. It is among the first cases of sexual violence to be reported and which is being followed up with police action after the clashes in the State started on May 3.

Two killed in New Zealand shooting, gunman dead: police

A gunman opened fire at a central Auckland building site on July 20 in an “alarming incident” that left two people and the shooter dead, New Zealand police said.

Russian President Putin won’t travel to South Africa for BRICS summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not travel to South Africa to attend the upcoming BRICS summit, his spokesperson has announced. Instead, Mr. Putin will participate in the summit through video conference, Russian President’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov declared in a statement on Wednesday.

Supreme Court agrees to list pleas to criminalise marital rape before three-judge Bench

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on July 19 agreed to list early a series of petitions seeking the criminalisation of marital rape. Senior advocate Indira Jaising and advocate Karuna Nundy jointly mentioned the case for urgent listing before the Chief Justice ‘s Bench. Ms. Nundy said that Ms. Jaising would address the court on the issues in law. Ms. Jaising said her petition also concerned child abuse, and even sought a hearing after the ongoing Constitution Bench session.

Nitish Kumar denies being upset at not getting INDIA post

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who skipped the Opposition’s joint press conference on Tuesday, hit back at BJP leaders who claimed that he was upset about not being named as the convenor of INDIA, the new Opposition alliance.

Girding for a polarised election, BJP bets on small parties too

On the face of it, NDA’s head count of a 38-party alliance that got together on Tuesday, made up of many parties that do not have even a single Member of Parliament or have just one MP, looks like an exercise in one-upmanship to trump the Opposition’s Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) grouping in Bengaluru the same day, but BJP leaders say that the prospect of a heavily polarised Lok Sabha election in 2024 means that every vote counts.

Airbus C-295 aircraft manufacturing ecosystem taking shape in India

In about 45 days from now, in September, the Indian Air Force (IAF) will receive the first C-295 transport aircraft and ahead of it, six pilots have been trained in Seville by Airbus and training of a 20-member maintenance crew is currently under way. Ground breaking ceremony for a training centre at Air Force station, Agra, was done in March with a full motion simulator to be delivered by the end of 2024.

India supports U.N.'s efforts in continuing Black Sea Grain Initiative, hope for early resolution to present impasse: Ambassador Kamboj

India has voiced support for the U.N.'s efforts in continuing the Black Sea Grain initiative and expressed hope for an early resolution to the present impasse, a day after Russia announced it was terminating implementation of the U.N.-brokered deal that allowed export of grain and related foodstuffs and fertilisers from Ukrainian ports.

No nursing colleges in 40% of districts: Health Ministry

There are no nursing colleges in 40% of districts across India, according to Health Ministry data accessed by The Hindu. In fact, 42% of nursing institutions are clustered in five southern States, while three western States have 17%.

India secures 80th rank on Henley Passport Index

India has climbed seven places on Henley Passport Index 2023 to 80th rank from 87 last year though the number of countries allowed visa-free access to Indian passport holders remain unchanged.