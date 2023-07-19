Morning Digest | Opposition parties resolve to conduct caste census; PM Modi says coalitions of ‘negativity’ never successful, and more

July 19, 2023 06:32 am | Updated 06:33 am IST

Coalitions of ‘negativity’ never successful, says PM

The 25-year-old National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is a “coalition of contributions and not compulsion”, with development as its main agenda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on July 18, drawing a line between the NDA and the new Opposition alliance, INDIA, announced in Bengaluru on the same day.

Opposition parties resolve to conduct caste census

INDIA, the new Opposition alliance, have resolved to conduct a caste census, asserting that they have come together to defeat the hatred and violence being manufactured against minorities as well as rising crimes against women, Dalits, tribals and Kashmiri Pandits.

As exports shrink amid global uncertainty, no clear target for the year

With merchandise exports shrinking 15.1% in the first quarter of this year, after racking up a record $450 billion in 2022-23, the government is playing it safe on announcing a clear target for outbound shipments this year and is likely to opt for a range of scenario-based targets instead.

Derailed India-Russia Vande Bharat deal is back on track

After nearly three months of being derailed, the India-Russia Vande Bharat joint venture (JV) deal is back on track. On Tuesday, publicly listed Indian PSU Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) informed the exchanges that a share purchase agreement had been signed between Kinet Railway Solutions Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the RVNL, and the RVNL, Metrowagonmash as well as another joint stock company Locomotive Electronic Systems.

Chirag Paswan formally announces his return to the NDA

Nearly three years after breaking away from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Chirag Paswan, who heads one faction of his late father Ram Vilas Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), announced his formal return to the coalition, and said that his party, the LJP (Ramvilas), will be contesting the next Lok Sabha elections in an alliance with the BJP.

Supreme Court stays ED probe in Chhattisgarh liquor scam case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to “stay their hand in all manner” in a money laundering case linked to the alleged ₹2,000 crore liquor scam in Chhattisgarh. A Bench of Justices S.K. Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia passed the order in petitions challenging the legality of the proceedings initiated by the anti-money laundering agency in the case.

Mob attacks IPS officer in Manipur; 30 held, probe on

An Indian Police Service (IPS) officer was attacked and one of the vehicles in his convoy torched by a mob in Imphal West district in Manipur in the late hours of Monday. Police fired tear-gas shells to disperse the mob.

India recorded all-time high of 93% DPT3 immunisation coverage in 2022: WHO

The coverage rate for DPT3, the third dose of diphtheria, pertussis and tetanus vaccines, in India rose to an all-time of 93% in 2022, surpassing the previous pre-pandemic best of 91% recorded in 2019, and also marking a sharp increase from the 85% recorded in 2021, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

Donald Trump's pretrial hearing in classified documents case ends with no immediate decision on trial date

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump and prosecutors sparred in court on July 18 over when his landmark criminal trial concerning the mishandling of classified documents should begin, but the judge put off an immediate decision.

TNA ‘categorically rejects’ Sri Lankan President’s offer of 13th Amendment minus police powers

The Tamil National Alliance (TNA) on Tuesday “categorically rejected” Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s offer to implement the 13th Amendment sans police powers, terming his proposal for development and power devolution “another hollow promise”.

England put their faith in ageing attack for must-win Ashes clash

James Anderson returns on his Old Trafford home ground to lead an ageing England attack in a must-win fourth Ashes Test. It is the only change for Ben Stokes's men, 2-1 down with two to play. England have dropped Ollie Robinson, who suffered a back spasm as the hosts won the third Test by three wickets at Headingley.