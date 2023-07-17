Morning Digest | Carlos Alcaraz breaks Novak Djokovic’s reign at Wimbledon; Centre forms new panel to review all official data, and more

July 17, 2023 06:53 am | Updated 06:53 am IST

Carlos Alcaraz breaks Novak Djokovic’s reign at Wimbledon

Carlos Alcaraz said he wanted another shot at Novak Djokovic. Said it would make winning a Wimbledon championship more special. Well, Alcaraz got his chance to face Djokovic. And he beat him. Alcaraz put aside a poor start and surged down the stretch to end Djokovic’s 34-match winning streak at the All England Club by edging him 1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in an engaging, back-and-forth final on Sunday, claiming his first championship at Wimbledon second Grand Slam trophy overall.

Government forms new panel to review all official data

The government has constituted a new internal oversight mechanism for official data, revamping a Standing Committee on Economic Statistics (SCES) set up in late 2019, soon after the findings from the last round of household surveys on consumption expenditure and employment were junked, citing ‘data quality issues’.

ADVERTISEMENT

No ticket for unpopular candidates, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan exudes confidence that his government, while facing local anti-incumbency, will be able to deal with it by making changes to the candidate list and a campaign focused on development and welfare programmes.

Panel wants Kuno National Park cheetahs to undergo medical review

Following the deaths of two cheetahs over the last week, the expert advisory committee overseeing the implementation of Project Cheetah has recommended that all the animals undergo a thorough, physical medical review. This will involve recalling even the animals which have been released into the wild and investigating if the radio-collars dangling from their necks may be indirectly abetting infections, multiple sources confirmed to The Hindu.

India to push G-20 to raise MNC tax share

India will push its Group of 20 partners at a meeting it is hosting to support its proposal to raise the share of taxes multinational companies pay to countries where they earn "excess profits", government officials said.

AAP confirms it will join Opposition meet in Bengaluru

Making the road to Opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election smoother, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday announced that it will attend a meeting of Opposition parties in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18.

Sanction for Indian Multi-Role Helicopter expected by early 2024

The project sanction for the Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH), being developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL), is expected within this financial year, defence sources said.

Two killed in Manipur in fresh round of violence

In a fresh round of violence, two persons were killed in separate incidents in the foothills of Manipur in the past 24 hours. The first incident took place in Imphal East on Saturday when Lucy Maring, a 55-year-old Naga woman who was ailing from mental illness, was found murdered in Imphal East. The woman was shot in the head and her face was disfigured, a police source said.

Supreme Court Collegium’s quiet transparency is driving a change

The Supreme Court Collegium under Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud has quietly and transparently streamlined the appointment process of judges to the constitutional courts while adding a deft mix of merit and seniority in the judicial ranks through a selection procedure which involves “meaningful discussion on and assessment of candidates’ judicial acumen”.

Lightning not a natural disaster, says Centre

The Union government is not in favour of declaring lightning a natural disaster as deaths caused by it can be avoided through education and awareness, according to a senior government official who spoke on the condition of anonymity. India is among the only five countries in the world with an early warning system for lightning and the forecast is available from five days to up to 3 hours.

Dangerous heatwaves strike globe as wildfires rage

Scorching weather gripped three continents on Sunday, whipping up wildfires and threatening to topple temperature records as the dire consequences of global warming take shape. Predictions of historic heat hung over swathes of Asia, Europe and the United States.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.