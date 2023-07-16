Morning Digest | Revised statement from Modi, Macron drops key points on defence deals; China tells India ‘specific issues’ shouldn’t define ties, and more

July 16, 2023 07:22 am | Updated 07:23 am IST

Revised joint statement post Modi-Macron talks drops key points on defence deals

India and France have revised the joint statement initially released after bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron, with the new version released on Friday omitting key details on defence deals which are in the works. These omissions included references to a roadmap on the joint development of a combat aircraft engine, and the construction of three additional Scorpene submarines.

In Gujarat, illegal migration to U.S. persists unabated

Six months after Bharat Rabari left Gujarat on his journey to the United States via the Caribbean, his wife Chetna Rabari on Wednesday approached local police in Prantij with a complaint — that her husband has been missing since February 4. She accused two agents, Mahendra Patel and his aide Johny Patel alias Divyesh, of sending people to the U.S. via various illegal routes and claimed that her husband was the latest victim of their work.

‘Specific issues’ shouldn’t define ties, China tells India

In a reflection of continuing differences in how India and China view taking ties forward, Beijing’s top diplomat Wang Yi told External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in Jakarta that “specific issues” shouldn’t “define the overall relationship”. In Friday’s talks, which the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday had been held at India’s request, Mr. Jaishankar said both sides had “discussed outstanding issues related to peace & tranquillity in border areas.”

After Manipur government order, Kukis and Meiteis stick to their regions while rejoining work

The Manipur government on June 26 invoked a “No work, No pay” order for all government employees who remained away from work without “authorised leave” due to the “prevailing situation in the State”. On May 3, ethnic violence between the tribal Kuki-Zo and non-tribal Meitei communities erupted in Manipur which has claimed more than 140 lives and displaced more than 54,000 people so far.

AB-PMJAY employs AI-enabled anti-fraud initiative, collects ₹9.5 crore in penalty

A penalty amount of ₹9.5 crore has been recovered while 5.3 lakh Ayushman cards have been disabled and 210 hospitals de-empanelled based on information of fraud obtained through artificial intelligence and machine learning-based anti-fraud initiative protecting the world’s largest government-run insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), according to data with the Health Ministry viewed by The Hindu.

SC Collegium proposes permanent judges for five HCs

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended permanent judgeships in five High Courts and proposed fresh judicial appointments in two High Courts. The collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud has recommended Justices Basant Balaji, Chandrasekharan Kartha Jayachandran, Sophy Thomas and Puthen Veedu Gopala Pillai Ajithkumar, all additional judges of the Kerala High Court, for appointment as permanent judges of the High Court.

Will oppose the “continued attack” on State governments, says Congress

Ahead of the second meeting of Opposition parties, the Congress — without directly referring to the Delhi services Bill — said that it will oppose the “continued attack” on the “constitutional rights and responsibilities of the democratically elected State government” by the Centre and by its appointees such as Governors.

ISRO performs Chandrayaan-3’s first orbit-raising manoeuvre

A day after the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched India’s third moon mission, Chandrayaan-3, the first orbit-raising manoeuvre was conducted on Saturday. The manoeuvre was performed by the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru to place the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft at the 41,762 km x 173 km orbit. This means that Chandrayaan-3 is now in an orbit, which when closest to Earth is at 173 km and farthest at 41,762 km.

Key G-20 Sherpa meet ends in Hampi with some hopes of a joint declaration in September

As the third G-20 Sherpa meet before the September summit came to a close in Hampi, officials said they are “confident” of being able to forge a compromise between the G-7 countries and the Russia-China combine in order to hammer out a joint declaration. For now, officials have prepared the rest of the G-20 draft, including the “development agenda”, leaving a blank place-holder for the two contentious paragraphs dealing with Ukraine to be dealt with at the fourth and final Sherpa meeting beginning September 3 in New Delhi.

With meeting on July 18, BJP tries to forge a refurbished NDA

A new, refurbished National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the BJP is in the works, and its first outing is planned on July 18 with a meeting of the alliance partners at a five-star hotel in New Delhi.

China's top diplomat tells E.U. not to 'vacillate'

The European Union must not "vacillate" and needs to "clarify" its strategic relationship with Beijing, top diplomat Wang Yi said during a meeting with E.U. foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, China's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

Wimbledon women’s final 2023 | Unseeded Vondrousova beats Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 to lift maiden title

Czech Marketa Vondrousova stunned Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur 6-4 6-4 on July 15 to become the first unseeded player in the professional era to win the Wimbledon women’s singles title.