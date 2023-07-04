July 04, 2023 08:19 am | Updated 08:19 am IST

‘Human error’ led to Balasore train tragedy, says report

Lapses at multiple levels in the Signal & Telecommunication (S&T) department led to the Balasore train accident on June 2, which left 291 dead and more than 900 injured, the Commission of Railway Safety said in its report submitted to the Railway Ministry last week.

Supreme Court’s Constitution Bench to take up petitions challenging abrogation of special status under Article 370 on July 11

A Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud will take up on July 11 a series of petitions challenging the dilution of Article 370 of the Constitution, which deprived Jammu and Kashmir of its special privileges and led to the bifurcation of the State in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra political crisis | NCP feud festers, goes to Assembly Speaker’s court

A day after the vertical split in his party, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar on July 3 announced the expulsion of MPs Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare for their “anti-party activities”. Both, Mr. Patel and Mr. Tatkare, once trusted lieutenants of the Maratha strongman, have sided with the newly sworn-in Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar, in his rebellion.

PM Modi meets Council of Ministers, speaks of ‘Vision 2047’

Addressing his Council of Ministers amid swirling speculation of an imminent Cabinet reshuffle, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke of the road to 2047, the year India would mark the centenary of Independence, and urged his colleagues to keep the focus on infrastructure development and its impact.

822 companies of Central Armed Police Forces for West Bengal panchayat polls

The Ministry of Home Affairs on July 3 agreed to the deployment of an additional 485 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) as well State Armed Police Forces for the West Bengal panchayat polls. A communication in this regard was sent to the West Bengal State Election Commission (WBSEC) during the day on Monday.

Manipur highway blockade lifted after Kuki groups assured of settlement of political demands

The 60-day blockade of the Dimapur-Imphal National Highway-2 was lifted on July 3 after a representative of the Union government assured Kuki groups that their political demands can only be addressed and settled by the government. The Kuki groups and BJP MLAs have been demanding separate administration since the violence erupted on May 3.

Israel launches most intense military operation in West Bank in years; at least 8 Palestinians dead

Israel on July 3 launched its most intense military operation in the occupied West Bank in nearly two decades, carrying out a series of drone strikes and sending hundreds of troops on an open-ended mission into a militant stronghold. At least eight Palestinians were killed and dozens wounded.

CAFA is looking to invite India for future events, says General Secretary Ulugbek Karimov

The Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) is the youngest of the five AFC regional associations and is looking to invite India for a few competitions in the future. With four more slots available for Asia from the next FIFA World Cup, one of the six members from this region could be in contention for it.

Akhilesh, KCR discuss national politics for about three hours

Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav and president of Samajwadi Party (SP), one of the key constituents of the anti-BJP alliance taking shape ahead of the next general elections, was closeted for about three hours with Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao here on Monday.

India doubles its share of global commercial services exports between 2005 and 2022: World Bank & WTO report

India has doubled its share of global commercial services exports to 4.4% in 2022 from 2% in 2005, according to a World Bank and World Trade Organization (WTO) report. “China and India doubled their share of global commercial services exports from 2005 to 2022, from 3.0% to 5.4%, and from 2.0% to 4.4%, respectively,” it said.

Made-in-India Harley-Davidson X440 debuts in India starting ₹2.29 lakh

India’s Hero MotoCorp, and American motorcycle-maker Harley-Davidson have introduced their co-developed premium motorcycle--the Harley-Davidson X440 in India at price starting ₹2,29,000. The Harley-Davidson X440 becomes the first premium motorcycle to be introduced under the licensing agreement between the two brands.

Wimbledon 2023 | Swiatek, Djokovic win on Day 1, Venus Williams and Coco Gauff in action

Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek advanced with straight-set victories Monday despite a rain delay as Wimbledon got started. Venus Williams and Coco Gauff are among the other big names in action later on Day 1.

Mayors hold anti-riot rallies in France as arrests fall

Demonstrations began at French town halls on Monday opposing nearly a week of violent protests over a teen’s fatal shooting by police, even as the first signs emerged that the unrest was beginning to ease. Monday’s demonstrations — called a “mobilisation of citizens for a return to republican order” — came after the home of the mayor of a Paris suburb was rammed with a flaming car, prompting widespread outrage.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.