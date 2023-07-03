July 03, 2023 09:13 am | Updated 09:13 am IST

NCP moves disqualification petition against Ajit Pawar, 8 others

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said that they have submitted a disqualification petition to Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar against the nine MLAs who were sworn in as ministers in the Shinde-Fadnavis government on July 2.

Gujarat High Court yet to deliver verdict on Rahul Gandhi’s plea seeking stay on conviction in defamation case

It’s been more than three weeks since the Gujarat High Court reopened after the summer vacation, but the judgment on the most high-profile case of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in a defamation case is still awaited.

Curfew in Manipur to be relaxed from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 3

The curfew in the West Imphal district would be relaxed from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday after Chief Minister Biren Singh inspected the ground situation at the hills adjoining Bishnupur-Churachandpur on Sunday.

India, China ramp up infra on north bank of Pangong Tso lake

Three years after the violent clash between Indian and Chinese forces in Galwan followed by tanks facing each other around the Pangong Tso — a lake spanning eastern Ladakh and western Tibet — there is hectic activity in the area from both sides. While China is rushing to complete a bridge across the Pangong Tso, connecting the north and south banks, India is also building a black-topped road on its side on the north bank.

Congress will trounce the BJP’s B team BRS in the next hustings, says Rahul Gandhi

Describing the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) as “the B team of the BJP,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said the result of Karnataka Assembly elections will repeat in Telangana and the Congress party will trounce the “corruption-ridden” BRS at the next hustings.

PCB seeks official clearance to travel to India for WC, writes to Pakistan PM: Report

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has written to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, seeking official clearance to travel to India for the ODI World Cup in October-November, according to a report. In the letter, also addressed to the Interior and the Foreign Ministry, the PCB has asked for advice on whether the national team is allowed to travel to India, and if so, if there are any reservations about any of the five venues for the Pakistan games, according to ‘Espncricinfo.com‘.

Rein in Governor or face Tamil Nadu’s ire: Stalin tells Centre

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has warned that the Union government would face the ire of the people of the State if it did not rein in Governor R.N. Ravi. Mr. Stalin reiterated the DMK’s position that the Governor’s post was redundant.

Nissanka’s ton, Theekshana’s four-for ensure World Cup berth for Sri Lanka

Opener Pathum Nissanka anchored the chase with a stylish century after spinner Maheesh Theekshana grabbed four wickets as Sri Lanka thrashed hosts Zimbabwe by nine wickets to ensure qualification in the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup in India, starting October 5.

Israel to buy 25 more F-35 stealth jets in $3 billion deal

Israel has approved the purchase of a third squadron of F-35 stealth fighter jets in a deal worth $3 billion, the Ministry of Defense said on Sunday. The additional 25 aircraft manufactured by Lockheed Martin will bring the number of F-35s in Israel’s air force to 75, the ministry said, adding that the deal will be financed through the defense aid package Israel receives from the United States.

Bairstow’s controversial dismissal sends Lord’s into revolt

Marylebone Cricket Club said three members had been suspended after Jonny Bairstow’s controversial dismissal in the second Ashes Test at Lord’s on Sunday sent the crowd into an unprecedented rage, with Australia players abused by spectators in the famous Pavilion Long Room.

Iran holds off sending Ambassador to Sweden in protest over Koran incident

Iran will refrain from sending a new Ambassador to Sweden in protest over the burning of a Koran outside a mosque in Stockholm, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Sunday. A man tore up and burned a Koran outside Stockholm’s central mosque on Wednesday, the first day of the Muslim Eid al Adha holidays.