July 02, 2023 09:13 am | Updated 09:14 am IST

Supreme Court stays Gujarat High Court order directing Teesta Setalvad to surrender immediately

A three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court on Saturday stayed for a week a Gujarat High Court judgment directing activist Teesta Setalvad to surrender immediately in a forgery case linked to the 2002 riots. The reprieve for Ms. Setalvad came on the same day after a Single Judge Bench of the Gujarat High Court dismissed her plea for regular bail and refused to give her 30 days to surrender.

With new date to fix boundaries, Census unlikely before 2024 Lok Sabha polls

The deadline to freeze the administrative boundaries of districts, tehsils and towns, among others, has been extended till December 31, ruling out the Census exercise before the 2024 General Elections. The decennial Census exercise that was to be conducted in 2021 was postponed indefinitely, initially due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest order does not specify any reason.

Uniform Civil Code | Congress to hold back from reacting to PM Modi’s ‘dog whistle’

In the absence of a draft law or a concrete proposal on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the Congress in its meeting of the Parliamentary strategy group has decided, according to the sources, to refrain from responding to the “dog whistle” on the subject by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Amid crisis in Manipur, Defence Secretary visits Myanmar

Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane paid a two-day official visit to Myanmar, during which according to the Defence Ministry the two sides discussed issues related to “maintenance of tranquillity in the border areas, illegal trans-border movements and transnational crimes such as drug trafficking and smuggling”. The visit comes amid the continuing violence in Manipur.

Army promises special surveillance squads for Amarnath Yatra routes

The Army on July 1 assured round-the-clock monitoring and special surveillance squads for the Amarnath routes, as hundreds of pilgrims started hiking through two arduous mountain routes in south and central Kashmir on their way to the Amarnath cave shrine. The pilgrimage takes 62-days.

Centre’s potable water mission may miss 2024 target

The government’s ambitious Har Ghar Jal initiative to provide all rural households in India with potable water connections by 2024 under its flagship Jal Jeevan Mission is likely to fall short of its target. Only 75% of village homes are likely to have taps delivering drinking water by April 2024, The Hindu has learnt from multiple sources and an analysis of publicly available data.

Biden to host Swedish PM for talks on NATO, Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden will host Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson next week to talk about transatlantic security cooperation and the war in Ukraine, the White House said on July 1. The two leaders “will review our growing security cooperation and reaffirm their view that Sweden should join NATO as soon as possible,” the White House said in a statement about the July 5 meeting.

France braces for new violence as teen laid to rest

French authorities on July 1 (Saturday) prepared for a fifth consecutive night of rioting by sending reinforcements to flashpoint cities as the 17-year-old whose killing by a policeman sparked the violent protests was laid to rest.

India beats Lebanon 4-2 on penalties after a goalless draw in SAFF Championship semifinal

India beat Lebanon 4-2 on penalties at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday to enter the SAFF Championship final. The tie was goalless until the end of extra-time, and in the ensuing shoot-out, India was flawless. Sunil Chhetri, Anwar Ali, Naorem Mahesh and Udanta Singh didn’t even allow the Lebanon goalie to guess right, bulging the net with aplomb.

Twitter users run into service issues after Elon Musk imposes daily limits on reading tweets

Thousands of people logged complaints about problems accessing Twitter on Saturday after owner Elon Musk limited most users to viewing 600 tweets a day — restrictions he described as an attempt to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data from the site.

European telescope launched to hunt for clues to universe’s darkest secrets

A European space telescope blasted off on Saturday on a quest to explore the mysterious and invisible realm known as the dark universe. SpaceX launched the European Space Agency’s Euclid observatory toward its ultimate destination 1 million miles (1.5 million kilometres) away, the Webb Space Telescope’s neighbourhood.

