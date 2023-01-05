Morning Digest | India, France to hold strategic dialogue today; Cabinet panel clears scheme to upgrade Prasar Bharati, and more

January 05, 2023 07:40 am | Updated 07:41 am IST

India, France to hold strategic dialogue on Thursday

India and France are expected to take stock of their overall security cooperation during a high-level dialogue on Thursday, January 5, 2022.

BJP to attend Election Commission demonstration on remote voting EVMs

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be attending the demonstration of the Remote Voting EVM prototype to be held by the Election Commission (EC) on January 16. The demonstration will be held for all eight recognized national and 57 State political parties in India. The prototype will, it is hoped, enable remote voting by migrants in the subsequent election.

30 families in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath shifted to safety after their homes develop deep cracks

As many as 30 families living in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath were shifted to a community hall and a primary school after their homes developed deep cracks, leaving them in a panicked state. According to the district administration, over 570 houses have developed cracks in the picturesque town, located around 50 km from the revered Badrinath temple. Among the 570 homes, 100 are not in a state to be used at all.

Cabinet panel clears scheme for upgrade, expansion of Prasar Bharati infrastructure

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Wednesday approved the “Broadcasting Infrastructure and Network Development (BIND)” scheme with an outlay of ₹2,539.61 crore up to 2025-26, paving the way for upgrade and expansion of the public service broadcasting infrastructure across the country.

In sugar cane land, Bhart Jodo Yatra sows seeds of new political alliances

cores of larger-than-life cut-outs of Rahul Gandhi in different poses, including chewing sugarcane and striking a combat pose, have lined up the roads as the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered the Jat-dominated western Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

BJP president J.P. Nadda to launch mobile app for Telangana unit

The Telangana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party is all set to join the digital path laid by the central leadership with its national president J.P. Nadda virtually launching the special ‘Saral’ voter mobile app for the benefit of the party workers from the booth level in all the 119 Assembly constituencies on January 7.

Japan’s PM Kishida vows deeper alliance with U.S. on defense

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday pledged to deepen his country’s alliance with the United States under Japan’s new defense policy that breaks from its exclusively self-defense-only stance in the face of growing regional tensions.

Narayanpur violence | 11 arrested so far, including two local BJP leaders

Chhattisgarh Police have arrested at least 11 persons — including the current and former district presidents of the BJP — in connection with separate, violent incidents over purported religious conversions in Narayanpur earlier this week.

Ram temple trust secretary and RSS leader lauds Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra

Days after the chief priest of Ram temple in Ayodhya, Acharya Satyendra Das, extended his wishes to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Ram Temple trust’s general secretary and senior Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Champat Rai also appreciated Mr. Gandhi for his efforts. “Has anyone in the RSS ever criticized his yatra? Has the Prime Minister ever criticized the yatra? This young man is covering 3,000 km of India. Anyone will appreciate his efforts,” he further said.

Hold me to account, says Rishi Sunak, as he promises to halve inflation, create growth

Facing a country beset with problems that range from a cost-of-living crisis to deteriorating public services, U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised to halve inflation, grow the economy and reduce wait times for medical treatments in a speech that set out his policies for the year.

App-based attendance for MGNREGA is a digital strike on the poor: Congress

The mobile application-based attendance system for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Generation Scheme (MGNREGS) workers should be withdrawn and those who have lost wages due to technical errors in the past must be compensated, the Congress said on Wednesday.

Tribunal declines Google's request to block Android antitrust ruling

An Indian tribunal on Wednesday declined a request by Google to block an antitrust ruling that ordered the tech giant to change its approach to its Android platform, dealing the U.S. firm a setback in a key growth market.

Video of DMK MLA watching worker clean a gully with bare hands goes viral

A video of a Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) worker manually cleaning a small clogged gully with his bare hands has become viral on social media on Wednesday.

Ind vs SL 2nd T20I | India frets over Samson and Arshdeep’s availability

After escaping a late charge by the Sri Lankan all-rounders at Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday night, Hardik Pandya and Co. — along with their islander counterparts — took a bus ride on Wednesday afternoon to the home of Maharashtra cricket.