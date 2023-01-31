January 31, 2023 07:31 am | Updated 07:31 am IST

Process to set up Sixteenth Finance Commission set to kick off soon

The government will soon kick off the process to set up the Sixteenth Finance Commission, with the Finance Ministry likely to notify the terms of references for the constitutional body, tasked with recommending the revenue sharing formula between the Centre and States and their distribution among States, towards the latter half of this year.

Police officer who shot dead Odisha Health Minister arrested, dismissed from job

Gopal Krushna Das, the assistant sub-inspector of police who had shot dead Odisha Health and Family Welfare Minister on Sunday, was formally arrested and dismissed from service on Monday.

Heritage Hindu temple defaced with anti-India graffiti in Canada

A prominent Hindu temple in Brampton in Canada has been targeted with anti-India graffiti, causing outrage among the Indian community.

G-20’s Employment Working Group to discuss issues in labour, employment

The G-20’s Employment Working Group (EWG) will discuss labour, employment and social issues to develop a sustainable, balanced, inclusive and job-rich growth, said Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav here on Monday.

NIA court awards death sentence to Murtaza Abbasi in Gorakhnath temple attack case

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Lucknow on Monday awarded a death sentence to Murtaza Abbasi, who was arrested last April in connection with an attack on security personnel deployed outside the Gorakhnath temple in 2022.

Workers’ convention asks Centre to stop privatisation, warns of strike at the end of 2023

The National Convention of Workers organised by 10 Central Trade Unions (CTU), and independent sectoral associations and federations here on Monday decided to hold year-long campaigns against the policies of the Centre.

Mamata Banerjee says Amartya Sen is correct in his claim of land

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday intervened in the ongoing controversy between Amartya Sen and Visva Bharati University, and criticised the university authorities for “disrespecting” the Nobel laureate.

General Assembly divided over UN reforms, says Csaba Korosi

The crucial hurdle in the way of reforming the United Nations comes from the disunited state of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), said Csaba Korosi, President of the 77th UNGA, in New Delhi on January 30, 2023.

Attorney General raises serious objections to filing of petitions in SC against States’ religious conversion laws

Attorney General R. Venkataramani on Monday in the Supreme Court raised serious objections to petitions being filed in the Supreme Court against various States’ religious conversion laws.

Mehbooba, Omar pin hope on Rahul Gandhi for course correction in J&K

Leaders of Jammu and Kashmir’s (J&K) regional parties, including the National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Monday heaped praise on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his Bharat Jodo Yatra initiative, while several other Opposition leaders sounded hopeful about a joint front against the BJP.

Deepti Sharma shines as India tune up for tri-series final with 8-wicket win over West Indies

Deepti Sharma emerged as the star performer as India tuned up for the women’s T20 Tri-series final with a dominating eight-wicket win over the West Indies in an inconsequential match here on Monday.