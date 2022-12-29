Morning Digest | India to experience COVID surge in mid-January, next 40 days crucial; 18 children dead due to cough syrup made by India, says Uzbekistan and more

December 29, 2022 08:49 am | Updated 08:51 am IST

18 children dead due to cough syrup made by India firm, says Uzbekistan

The Health Ministry of Uzbekistan on Tuesday said 18 children, with acute respiratory disease, have died from taking excessive doses of a cough syrup, Doc-1 Max, manufactured by Marion Biotech, an Indian firm. India’s health ministry officials said they were “aware” of the report from Uzbekistan but declined comment.

Ukraine’s deepening engagement with India revealed in high-level letters

While maintaining a tough stance on the supply of Russian oil to India, Ukraine has gradually intensified diplomatic and security conversations with India. Two “URGENT!” letters sent by the Ukrainian side to the MEA that The Hindu reviewed indicate that apart from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and PM Narendra Modi, the current phase of dialogue between the two sides includes Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval from the Indian side.

Amit Shah reviews J&K situation, calls for early completion of projects

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday reviewed the security situation and development-related issues in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, calling for the timely completion of projects.

Next 40 days crucial as India may see COVID cases surge in mid-January: Health Ministry sources

The next 40 days are going to be crucial as India may see a surge in COVID-19 cases in January, official sources said on December 28 citing the pattern of previous outbreaks. The Health Ministry sources said the severity of the infection is less. Even if there is a wave, deaths and hospitalisation will be very low, they said.

Society is being divided by hate, says Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge

Addressing his party colleagues at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on the occasion of the 138th Foundation Day of the party, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said the fundamental values of India are being constantly attacked and the society is being “divided by hate” and the people of the country are being hit by price rise and unemployment but the government is unbothered.

Air Suvidha portal may reopen for travellers from five countries

The government could resume mandatory self declaration of COVID-19 status on Air Suvidha portal for travellers from Japan, South Korea, Thailand, China and Singapore, said Health Ministry sources.

Congress wants tighter security for Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday to express concern about security breaches in the Bharat Jodo Yatraled by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, urging Mr. Shah to take immediate steps to ensure the safety of all the Bharat Yatris.

IT Minister launches G-20 campaigns for online safety, digital innovation

Inviting the world to make use of the ‘India Stack’ (India’s set of open APIs and digital public goods) and announcing that India would soon also similarly open up its telecom stack, Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday launched the Stay Safe Online campaign and the Digital Innovation Alliance (DIA) programme, which G-20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant lauded as among the first-ever programmes to be launched worldwide as a G-20 initiative.

Postmortem report of Russian MP Pavel Antov terms nature of death as accidental

The nature of the death of Pavel Antov, billionaire businessman and a detractor of Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose body was found on the premises of a hotel in Rayagada town of Odisha, was accidental, says the preliminary postmortem report. The cause of death specified in the report was rupture of left lungs, liver and spleen leading to haemorrhage, shock and death. Antov died after allegedly falling from the hotel’s second floor on December 24.

Rules made by Centre, State cannot exceed powers granted by parent statute: SC

Delegated legislation, including rules and regulations formed by State and Central authorities, should not supplant but supplement the parliamentary statute from which it draws power from, the Supreme Court has held in a judgment. A delegated power to legislate by making rules or regulations cannot be exercised so as to bring into existence substantive rights, obligations or disabilities not contemplated by the provisions of the parent statute, Justice Pardiwala, who authored the judgment, wrote.