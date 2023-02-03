February 03, 2023 07:56 am | Updated 07:56 am IST

Expect States to tap ₹1.3 lakh crore capex loan window quicker: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday exuded confidence that States will sign up as early as April to avail the ₹1.3 lakh crore of interest-free loans offered to them in Budget 2023-24 for capital expenditure, much faster than they did in the current financial year.

Film maker par excellence: Kalatapasvi Viswanath no more

Renowned film director Kasinadhuni Viswanath (92) passed away around midnight of Thursday and Friday in Hyderabad. He is survived by wife and three children.

Adani crisis will ‘play out’ in the market: Economic Affairs Secretary

The crisis around the Adani group will “play out” in the market and it is up to financial sector regulators to examine if a specific company has stuck to the rulebook, a top Finance Ministry official said on Thursday, hinting that there should be no impact on India’s credibility as a market.

Many EPF account holders still await interest credit for 2021-22

Nearly two years after the Budget 2021-22 introduced a tax on annual Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) contributions of over ₹2.5 lakh, implementation challenges continue to affect lakhs of EPF members with interest dues for that year still not credited into their accounts.

Cut in MGNREGS outlay is not a concern: Finance Secretary Somanathan

Finance Secretary T.V. Somanathan on Thursday defended the reduction in Budget 2023-24 allocations for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Unemployment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme, stressing that the economy is in a better shape and there has been an enhancement in rural outlays under other schemes which will generate similar work opportunities.

Centre can seek rethink on SC Collegium’s recommendations, Law Minister tells RS

Asserting that the Union government can seek a reconsideration of the names recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium (SCC), Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday informed the Rajya Sabha that there are 18 such cases.

Court takes cognisance of ED’s charge-sheet against 17 accused in Delhi excise policy case

A special court on Thursday took cognisance of the second charge-sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against 17 accused in the money-laundering case related to the alleged irregularities in the implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 under Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and others.

In Maharashtra MLC polls, BJP suffers jolt after MVA wins Nagpur teachers’ seat, leads in two others

Belying tall claims of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of sweeping all five seats in the Maharashtra Legislative polls, the opposition tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) came out on top, with the MVA trouncing the BJP in the critical Nagpur teachers’ constituency and leading in two other seats in the MLC results on Thursday

Malaysia expects 5-6 lakh Indian tourists in 2023

Malaysia is expecting to host 5-6 lakh Indian tourists in calendar 2023, up from 3.2 lakh last year, against its global tourists arrival target of 15.5 million, the Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board said on Thursday.

SC provides safe environment for 20-year-old student to deliver baby, ensures adoption of child

The Supreme Court and two of the country’s top law officers joined forces to provide a safe environment for a 20-year-old student to deliver her baby and ensure that the child, as per her wishes, will be given in adoption to a deserving home.

Putin predicts victory over ‘new Nazism’ in Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin evoked the spirit of the Soviet Army that defeated Nazi German forces at Stalingrad 80 years ago to declare on Thursday that Russia would defeat a Ukraine in the grip of a new incarnation of Nazism.

‘Printing error’ raises many questions over AIADMK-led alliance in byelection

The name matters, more so in politics. This has been reflected in the way the AIADMK has conducted itself ever since the announcement of Erode (East) by-election, scheduled for February 27.

Calls were made to arrest share market slump, claims Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday raised the issue of slump in the Adani Group shares and alleged that calls were made to bail them out.

TTD to construct 111 Bhajana Mandirams in Andhra Pradesh at a cost of ₹11.10 crore

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Samarasata Sewa Foundation for the construction of 111 Bhajan Mandirams (small temples) across Andhra Pradesh.