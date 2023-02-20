Morning Digest | SIT on Morbi bridge tragedy finds lapses in repairs, maintenance; Chandrayaan-3 lander completes EMI-EMC test, and more

February 20, 2023 07:49 am | Updated 07:52 am IST

Navy plans for another Vikrant-size carrier before Vikramaditya retires

As aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya gets ready to sail out of the dockyard after a long refit, the Indian Navy is finalising plans to repeat the order for an INS Vikrant-size Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC)-2, with some modifications, which, given the long timelines, may be close to the time INS Vikramaditya leaves service, effectively becoming its replacement.

Chandrayaan-3 successfully completes crucial test

The Chandrayaan-3 lander has successfully completed the crucial EMI-EMC (Electro - Magnetic Interference/ Electro - Magnetic Compatibility) test at the U.R. Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru. ISRO on Sunday said that the lander for the Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully underwent the EMI-EMC test during January 31 and February 2.

Corroded wires, welded suspenders behind Morbi bridge tragedy: SIT in preliminary probe report

Gujarat government-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) has found in its preliminary probe that corrosion on nearly half of the wires on a cable and welding of old suspenders with new ones were some of the major faults that led to the collapse of the suspension bridge in Morbi last year in which 135 people were killed. These findings are part of the ‘Preliminary Report on Morbi Bridge Incident’ submitted by the five-member SIT in December 2022.

Ahead of 2024 Assembly poll in Haryana, Congress promises to restore Old Pension Scheme

Ahead of the next Haryana Assembly elections, due in 2024, the Congress party announced it would restore the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for government employees if the party formed the next government in the State. Former Haryana CM and Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said the Congress “completely endorsed” the government employees’ demand to restore the OPS.

Sisodia seeks time to appear before the CBI as he is busy preparing the Delhi Budget

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia, who was summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning on Sunday in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, sought time from the agency as he was busy with the preparation of the Delhi Budget, scheduled to be tabled next month.

U.S. says China mulling arming Russia in Ukraine war

The United States on Sunday accused China of considering arming Russia in its war against Ukraine, ratcheting up tensions as the conflict hits its one-year mark this week. Secretary of State Antony Blinken levelled the allegations as U.S.-Chinese relations have been further tested by Washington’s shooting down this month of what it said was a large Chinese spy balloon.

‘All Quiet’ wins best picture at the BAFTA 2023

Hollywood stars converged on Sunday at London’s Royal Festival Hall for the British Academy Film Awards where the German-language antiwar drama “All Quiet on the Western Front” won seven prizes, including best picture and filmmaker Edward Berger was named best director. Irish tragicomedy “The Banshees of Inisherin” took four trophies, including best British film. Austin Butler took the best-actor trophy for “Elvis,” and the best actress prize went to Cate Blanchett for the orchestral drama “Tár.”

Facebook-owner Meta to roll out paid subscription

Facebook and Instagram owner Meta will launch a paid subscription service starting at $11.99 a month allowing users to verify their accounts, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Sunday, following a similar move by Elon Musk at Twitter. Meta Verified will roll out first in Australia and New Zealand this week.

Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78

Richard Belzer, the longtime stand-up comedian who became one of TV’s most indelible detectives as John Munch in “Homicide: Life on the Street” and “Law & Order: SVU,” has died at the age of 78. For more than two decades and across 10 series including appearances on “30 Rock” and “Arrested Development” Mr. Belzer played the wise-cracking, acerbic homicide detective prone to conspiracy theories.

Three teenage girls and gunman dead in Texas shooting

Authorities say three teenage girls, including one who was pregnant, were fatally shot by a man who also sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl who later escaped and then fatally shot himself. No names have been released.

New Zealand knock Sri Lanka out of T20 World Cup in 102-run rout

New Zealand kept their Women’s T20 World Cup hopes alive with a 102-run rout of Sri Lanka at Boland Park in Paarl on Sunday. Suzie Bates and Amelia Kerr hit half-centuries as the White Ferns scored 162 for three on a slow pitch. Sri Lanka could only manage 60 in reply.

Women’s T20 World Cup | India look for big win against Ireland to qualify for semifinals

A defeat against England denting their confidence, India will look to bounce back with a big win against lowly Ireland to remain in contention for a semifinal berth in the Women’s T20 World Cup, here on Monday.