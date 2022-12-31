December 31, 2022 08:18 am | Updated 08:18 am IST

5 years on, Bhima Koregaon violence accused yet to get 60% of clone copies

It is almost five years since caste-based violence broke out at Bhima Koregaon in Pune but more than 60% of ‘clone copies’ of the evidence against the 15 accused, who are activists, lawyers, journalists, and professors, have not been shared with them.

RT-PCR must to get boarding passes for flyers from China, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Japan

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has written to the airlines asking them to ensure that no boarding passes are issued to passengers from China and four other countries who fail to submit their self-declaration form, on the Air Suvidha portal. The Ministry letter has asked the airlines to ensure that their check-in processes must incorporate the changes to ensure that its order on boarding passes is executed.

Withdrawing PMGKAY a regressive step, cuts the foodgrain entitlement by half: Right to Food Campaign

Withdrawing the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), under which an extra 5 kg of free foodgrains was provided to every ration card holder in addition to the entitlement under the National Food Security Act, is a regressive step and will force poor families to spend ₹750-₹900 per month to access the current level of ration entitlement, Right to Food Campaign, a collective of countrywide organisations working in the sector, said in a statement.

WHO seeks more data, regular updates from China on COVID situation

The World Health Organization on Friday once again urged China’s health officials to regularly share specific and real-time information regarding the COVID-19 situation in the country, including more genetic sequencing data and data on hospitalizations and deaths.

EPFO gives opportunity to a section of pensioners to apply for higher pension

Nearly two months after the Supreme Court’s judgment on the Employees’ Pension (Amendment) Scheme of 2014, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has given an opportunity to a section of pensioners to apply for enhanced pension.

Chhattisgarh government staff can now choose between old, new pension plans

The Chhattisgarh government on Friday said that it would give all government employees the option to choose between the old pension scheme (OPS) and the new pension scheme (NPS). The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel at his residence in Raipur on Friday.

Supreme Court bats for accident victims from marginalised sections

Physical disabilities caused by motor accident injuries to persons belonging to marginalised sections of the society will add to the severe discrimination they already face, the Supreme Court has said in a judgment.

Opposition parties seem divided on Election Commission’s proposal to introduce Remote Voting Machine for migrant workers

A day after the Election Commission announced that it has developed a prototype of a multi-constituency remote electronic voting machine (RVM) for migrant workers and invited political parties to see the working of the machine, the Opposition parties on Friday were divided on the proposed move.

U.S. House committee releases Trump tax returns, capping years-long battle

A Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives committee released six years of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns to the public on Friday in an extraordinary move days before Republicans take control of the chamber. The release of Mr. Trump’s redacted returns for 2015 through 2020 caps a multi-year battle between the Republican former president and Democratic lawmakers that was settled only last month by the U.S. Supreme Court.

RSS to hold national coordination meet in Goa from Jan. 2

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will hold its all-India coordination meet in Goa from January 2 to 7. Senior officials of the Sangh including chief Mohan Bhagwat, general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale will participate in the meet along with B.L. Santosh, national general secretary of the BJP, where the organisation will review the progress on issues that were discussed in the All India Executive meet held in Raipur (Chhattisgarh), in September this year.

Tamil Nadu police trace three stolen idols abroad

The Idol Wing CID (IWCID) of the Tamil Nadu police has traced three antique idols abroad — a Nataraja idol with Christie’s in France, Alinganamurthy with Sotheby’s in New York and a granite Buddha in Manhattan, USA. These were reportedly stolen from the temples in Tirunelveli, Perambalur and Kancheepuram districts several years ago.

Cristiano Ronaldo signs for Al Nassr in deal worth ‘more than 200m euros’

Cristiano Ronaldo on Friday signed for Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia, the club announced, in a deal believed to be worth more than 200 million euros. The 37-year-old penned a contract which will take him to June 2025. “I can’t wait to discover a new football league in a different country,” said the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus player.