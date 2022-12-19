Morning Digest | Messi’s Argentina keeps its date with destiny; citizenship path to be eased for 6 minority groups from 3 nations, and more

December 19, 2022 08:23 am | Updated 08:23 am IST

Messi’s Argentina keeps its date with destiny

Argentina defeated France 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out to win the World Cup for the third time. Argentina captain Lionel Messi scored twice and France striker Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick as a thrilling World Cup final finished 3-3 after extra time at the Lusail Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Citizenship path to be eased for 6 minority groups from 3 nations

The Centre is all set to ease the citizenship process for minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who entered India on valid documents, but whose passports and visas have since expired.

Concerns over Chinese contractors holds up expansion of Nepal-India power trade for the region

India-Nepal hydro-power trade is set to become a regional game-changer say officials in Delhi and Kathmandu, pointing to the possibilities of buying power from Nepal and making it available over an electric grid system to consumers in India, Bangladesh and even Sri Lanka. However, India’s opposition to the use of Chinese contractors in the projects is delaying the process, said Nepal Electricity Authority Managing Director Kul Man Ghising.

Inclusion of communities in ST list still on the backburner

Over the past one week, while the Parliament has discussed the inclusion of various communities in the Scheduled Tribes lists of Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Himachal Pradesh, Opposition MPs — specifically from Odisha — have questioned the government about the list of communities that were already recommended for inclusion on a priority basis over eight years ago by a government task force.

Tamil Nadu government makes Aadhaar a must for all of its schemes

The Tamil Nadu government has announced that all those who are eligible for benefits (other than minor children) under various government schemes are required to submit proof of possession of an Aadhaar number or undergo Aadhaar identification.

Continued threats to Kashmiri pandit employees belie government claims of normalcy: Congress

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Sunday said the recent terror threats to the Kashmiri Pandit employees in the Valley, belied the government’s claims of normalcy.

A blog linked to The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, released separate lists of Kashmiri Pandit employees who were recruited under the Prime Minister’s Rehabilitation Package (PMRP), and threatened to turn their transit colonies into “graveyards.”

Taliban militants seize police station, take hostages in northwest Pakistan

The Taliban militants on Sunday seized a counter-terrorism centre and took hostages in Bannu district of Pakistan’s troubled Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said. There is a hostage situation ongoing at the Counter-terrorism Department installation at Bannu Cantonment, an official said.

Russian shelling targets heart of city of Kherson

Russian military forces on December 18 shelled the centre of Kherson, the major city that Russian soldiers retreated from last month in one of Moscow’s biggest battlefield setbacks in Ukraine. Three people were wounded in the attacks, said presidential deputy chief of staff Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

At least nine Iraqi police officers killed in bomb blast near Kirkuk

At least nine Iraqi federal policemen were killed on Sunday after a bomb struck their convoy southwest of the oil-rich city of Kirkuk, two security sources told Reuters. The blast took place near the village of Safra, which lies about 30 km southwest of Kirkuk, said the source, adding that two other policemen were critically wounded.

Anti-abortion U.S. priest Frank Pavone defrocked for blasphemous posts

The Vatican has defrocked an anti-abortion U.S. priest, Frank Pavone, for what it said were “blasphemous communications on social media” as well as “persistent disobedience” of his bishop.

FIFA World Cup 2022 | Lionel Messi wins Golden Ball for best player; Mbappe takes Golden Boot

Lionel Messi won the Golden Ball for the best player at this year’s World Cup after leading Argentina to victory in the final against France.

Kylian Mbappe came second to Messi for that award but did win the Golden Boot for the tournament’s top scorer with eight goals.