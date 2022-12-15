Morning Digest | France blanks Morocco 2-0 to reach World Cup final; India slams Pakistan for raking up Kashmir issue in U.N., and more

December 15, 2022 08:28 am | Updated 08:28 am IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 | France into final with 2-0 win as Morocco go down fighting

France will take on Argentina in the World Cup final after beating Morocco 2-0 in an absorbing semi-final on December 14 to stay on course for a successful title defence and end the fairytale run of the north Africans in Qatar.

India slams Pakistan for raking up Kashmir issue in U.N.

India strongly hit back at Pakistan on December 14 after it raised the Kashmir issue in the U.N. Security Council, asserting that a country that hosted slain al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden and attacked a neighbouring Parliament does not have the credentials to “sermonise” in the power U.N. organ.

Opposition walks out in Parliament over the India-China border issue

Opposition parties on Wednesday staged walk outs in both Houses of Parliament after being denied a discussion on the India-China border issue. In the Lok Sabha, the walk out was led by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. As soon as the Zero Hour began, Congress leader of the House, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, demanded that a discussion on the India-China border situation be held and gave the example of late former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru allowing a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the India-China war in 1962.

Centre tells Maharashtra, Karnataka to wait for Supreme Court judgment on border issue

Amid the border row between Maharashtra and Karnataka, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met the Chief Ministers of both States and asked them to not claim any territory or make any demands till the Supreme Court gives its verdict. Emerging from the meeting, Mr. Shah flanked by Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde of Maharashtra and Basavaraj Bommai of Karnataka said fake Twitter handles created in the name of senior politicians played a role in whipping up emotions.

CBI lodged 15 cases for derogatory posts since 2019, says Centre

The CBI has registered 15 cases in connection with alleged derogatory posts against the government and constitutional functionaries from 2019 to November 2022, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Success rate of startups in India higher than in other countries: Piyush Goyal

The government on Wednesday said that the success rate of startups in India was much higher than in other countries of the world, and the number of startups in the country had increased from 452 in 2016 to 84,012 till November 2022. Union Minister for Commerce Piyush Goyal said in the Lok Sabha during Question House that startups were prone to failures. “…There is a very high probability of failure of startups. Though I must say, the success rate of startups in India is relatively higher than the rest of the world....”

BSNL is going to be revived in a big way, says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) had gone through a very bad phase “primarily” due to political parties during the UPA government, and was used like a “cash cow” by certain people who were still Members of Parliament, the Union Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said during Question Hour, on Wednesday.

Specific date will be given for pleas on Article 370, says Supreme Court

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on Wednesday assured a specific date will be given for hearing a series of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which deprived Jammu and Kashmir of its special privileges and led to the bifurcation of the State in 2019.

Madhya Pradesh Minister objects to Deepika Padukone’s costume in Pathaan

Targeting actor Deepika Padukone for her costumes in her upcoming film Pathaan, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday hinted at a possible ban on the film in the State. Referring to the film’s recently released track Besharam Rang, Mr. Mishra — who is the official spokesperson for the State government and has often taken aim at various films and filmmakers for what he considers “objectionable content” in the past — demanded that such “visuals be corrected”.

BJP MP from Manipur says India losing territory to Myanmar along Manipur border

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member from Manipur said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that India was losing territory along the Manipur-Myanmar border due to faulty border pillars and demanded that the issue be taken up diplomatically with the neighbouring country.

Interview | You cannot think of cinema as a timepass: Adoor Gopalakrishnan

The tumultuous bus journey that a young couple took in 1972 continues to captivate audiences. Swayamvaram remains relevant even 50 years after it first hit the screens and auteur Adoor Gopalakrishnan continues to deftly unravel the complexity of human relationships on screen. In Delhi to attend a rare commemorative retrospective of his select films organised to celebrate 50 years of his creative journey, the much-feted filmmaker spoke to The Hindu on a range of issues and, of course, his art

Maharashtra Govt to monitor interfaith, inter-caste couples

The Maharashtra Government has constituted a 13-member committee to collect details of couples in interfaith and inter-caste marriages, and the maternal families of the women involved if they are estranged. State Minister for Women and Child Development Mangal Prabhat Lodha, who is heading the panel, said the move was aimed at avoiding a repeat of the Shraddha Walkar case.