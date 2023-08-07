August 07, 2023 07:09 am | Updated 07:09 am IST

Amid fresh clashes in Manipur, ITLF leaders to meet Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold talks with the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) in New Delhi on August 7 or 8. Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said on August 6 that he had facilitated the meeting, on Mr. Shah’s request for “one-to-one” talks with Manipur’s Kuki-Zo tribal leaders. The development comes amid a fresh cycle of the ethnic violence in Manipur that has claimed more than 150 lives since May 3.

Armed men damage shops of Muslims in Panipat

According to Mayank Mishra, ASP Panipat, armed men vandalised properties at three locations under the Chandni Bagh police station limits on Sunday and threatened the owners to vacate them. So far, the police have rounded up 15 people and their role is being ascertained, he said. “We are trying to understand their modus operandi and find out who is behind this mob and providing them with arms. Many more will be rounded up based on CCTV footage and the videos shot by residents,” he said.

Rising food prices may undo recent respite from inflation

India’s retail inflation may have spiked close to or over the 6% upper tolerance threshold of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in July, owing to a broad-based uptick in food prices, and could remain sticky in coming months, economists reckon. This could compel the central bank to stay hawkish and possibly raise its inflation projections for the ongoing July to September quarter (Q2) as well as the full year 2023-24 at its monetary policy review this week, and delay hopes of an interest rate cut.

ISRO successfully performs orbit reduction manoeuvre, brings Chandrayaan-3 closer to moon

The Indian Space Research Organisation on August 6 said it has successfully carried out the orbit reduction manoeuvre of India’s third moon mission Chandrayaan-3, a day after inserting it into the lunar orbit. The space agency said it will carry out the next such operation on August 9. “The spacecraft successfully underwent a planned orbit reduction manoeuvre. The retrofiring of engines brought it closer to the moon’s surface, now to 170 km x 4,313 km. “The next operation to further reduce the orbit is scheduled for August 9, 2023, between 1300 and 1400 hrs IST,” ISRO posted on X on August 6.

Delhi services Bill | Be present in Rajya Sabha, Congress issues whip to its members

With the Delhi services Bill set to be taken up in Rajya Sabha, the Congress has issued a Whip to its MPs asking them to be present in the Upper House till its adjournment on August 7. Jairam Ramesh, the Congress’ Chief Whip in the Upper House, issued the three-lined Whip on August 4, saying that “very important issues will be taken up for discussion in Rajya Sabha on Monday i.e. August 7, 2023.” “All members of Congress Party in Rajya Sabha are requested to kindly remain present in the House from 11 a.m. onwards till the adjournment of the House on Monday, August 7, 2023, without fail and support the party stand,” the Chief Whip said. This may be treated as most important, Mr. Ramesh added.

Details of unaccounted-for wealth highly classified: Government

The National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP), a research institute under the Ministry of Finance, has refused to reveal any information on unaccounted income and wealth inside and outside India, saying that it could affect economic interest of the country. Denying a copy of the “Estimation of unaccounted income and wealth inside and outside the country” called for by a petitioner under the Right to Information Act, the NIPFP said the information sought was a classified document in terms of the agreement between the institute and the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, Government of India. Thus, the information was exempted under Section 8(1)(a) of the RTI Act.

ICC Cricket World Cup | Pakistan cricket team gets government clearance for participation

The Pakistan government on August 6 gave clearance to the country’s senior men’s team to travel to India for the 2023 World Cup, ending months of uncertainty over their participation in the showpiece. A press release from the foreign ministry informed that Pakistan has consistently maintained that sports should not be mixed with politics. It has, therefore, decided to send its team to India to compete in the upcoming World Cup. “Pakistan believes that the state of bilateral relations with India should not stand in the way of fulfilling its international sports-related obligations,” the release said.

Why has not Rahul been reinstated as MP, asks Stalin

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday questioned why Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had not been reinstated as Lok Sabha member despite the Supreme Court staying his conviction in a criminal defamation case last week. “Why hasn’t Thiru @RahulGandhi been restored as an MP despite the Supreme Court staying his conviction? Why the urgency shown to disqualify him is missing now? Is the BJP afraid of brother #RahulGandhi’s presence in Parliament?” he said on X (formerly Twitter).

NIA arrests one more accused in PFI case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested one more accused for his alleged involvement in the activities of Popular Front of India (PFI) and channelising illegal funds from abroad to its members, the agency said on Sunday. Shahid Reza of Chakia area in East Champaran district was tracked down following the purported disclosures made by another accused named Mohammed Yaqub Khan. The agency has arrested 16 persons in the case so far.

Ajit Pawar is finally in the right place: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who shared the dais with rebel Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar during an event in Pune, said on Sunday that the rebel NCP leader was now finally seated at the right place. This was first time Mr. Shah, who holds the Cooperation portfolio, shared the stage with Mr. Pawar after the latter split the NCP led by his uncle Sharad Pawar last month to align with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction government.

Pak court ordered ex-PM Imran be put in Adiala jail not Attock prison: Report

Imran Khan awoke on Sunday as an inmate in the high-security Attock prison in Attock city but should have been in Adiala jail in Rawalpindi, according to the order issued by an Islamabad trial court that found the former Pakistan Prime Minister guilty in a corruption case. Mr. Khan, 70, was arrested from his home in Lahore on Saturday shortly after being convicted and sentenced to three-year imprisonment in the Toshakhana corruption case.

West Indies beats India by two wickets to take 2-0 lead in five-match series

West Indies beat India by two wickets in the second T20 International to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series here on Sunday. Opting to bat first, India scored 152 for seven. West Indies completed the chase of 153 with seven balls to spare, as Nicholas Pooran blazed his way to a match-winning 67 off 40 balls. Earlier, playing in only his second match, Tilak Varma top-scored for the visitors with a 41-ball 51, which is also his maiden half-century at this level.

