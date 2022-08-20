Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal shows report about Delhi’s education system from The New York Times, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

Centre trying to derail Delhi’s health, education revolution: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday accused the Central government of going after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia through the CBI to “derail Delhi’s education and health revolution” even as the investigation agency raided his deputy’s residence.

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena had recommended a CBI investigation into “deliberate and gross procedural lapses” in the revamped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 on July 22 following which the AAP government had decided to scrap it.

Bilkis Bano case | Past verdicts will hold SC in good stead to examine premature release of convicts

The Supreme Court has enough ammunition in the form of past judgments to examine the Gujarat Government’s premature release of 11 convicts who were sentenced to life imprisonment for the 2002 Bilkis Bano gangrape case.

For one, on April 23, 2019, the court, while awarding her ₹50 lakh in compensation, described how the “brutal, diabolic, gruesome, horrific acts of violence” committed on her has left an “indelible imprint on her mind which will continue to torment and cripple her”.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq not under house arrest, says J&K L-G

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Friday said Hurriyat chairman and chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was neither under house arrest nor detained. However, the Hurriyat has contested the L-G’s claim.

“There was no Public safety Act [PSA] against him [the Mirwaiz] even in 2019. He is not detained. In the past, his father was assassinated, unfortunately. We keep security around his house to protect him. He needs to decide what he wants to do. He is neither under house arrest nor detained,” Mr. Sinha told the BBC in an interview in Srinagar.

S. Jaishankar to inaugurate Indian embassy premises in Paraguay

Deepening India’s diplomatic presence in Latin America, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will officially inaugurate the premises of the Indian Embassy in the Paraguayan capital Asuncion next week. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the ceremony would take place during Mr. Jaishankar’s August 22-27 three-nation tour covering Argentina, Brazil and Paraguay.

Row over Lalu Prasad’s son-in-law attending official meet

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son-in-law and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav’s political aide allegedly attending official meetings in Patna along with ministers and officials has courted controversy while, BJP slamming the government, asked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar whether he has allowed son-in-laws and political aides of Ministers to attend official meetings in his government.

Amethi unit all set to make AK-203 rifles

The manufacture of the AK-203 assault rifles by the Indo-Russian joint venture at Amethi, Uttar Pradesh is set to begin by year-end and the manufacturing equipment required for it will be dispatched from Russia shortly, according to a senior official of Kalashnikov, the Russian company which manufactures the rifles. The production was originally scheduled to begin early this year.

Indian team deliberating on ocean diversity pact

A delegation from India and other member countries of the United Nations are in New York to deliberate on a one-of-its-kind agreement to conserve marine biodiversity in the high seas, namely the oceans that extend beyond countries’ territorial waters.

The agreement follows a resolution by the UN General Assembly in May and is expected to be the final in a series set in motion since 2018 to draft an international legally binding instrument under the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). The high seas comprise nearly 45% of the Earth’s surface.

J&K parties hold protest against new voter list

Warning the Central government of “dangerous ramifications” for including non-local voters in the electoral rolls of Jammu and Kashmir, political parties in the Union Territory staged protests on Friday and asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to clarify the inclusion of “outsiders” in the newly released voters list for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Maharashtra ATS files FIR in case related to yacht laden with AK-47 rifles

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has registered a case against unidentified persons in connection with the yacht that was found off the Raigad coast near Mumbai with AK-47 rifles and live rounds on board, an official said on August 19.

Janmashtami | 116 govindas injured in Mumbai

A total 116 govindas were injured while celebrating dahi handi on the occasion of Janmashtami on August 19. Out of which 93 have been dicharged and 23 are stable but being treated.

Gazprom once again to shut gas pipeline to Europe for three days

A key Russian natural gas pipeline will shut down for three days of maintenance at the end of this month, the state-owned energy company Gazprom announced on August 19, raising economic pressure on Germany and other European countries that depend on the fuel to power industry, generate electricity and heat homes.

Shortage of drugs forces HIV patients to carry on with stir

Protests by a group of HIV-positive people alleging shortage of certain antiretroviral (ARV) drugs entered its 30th day on Friday with officials from the National Aids Control Organisation (NACO) stating that they had met with the group and assured them of fresh supply of medicines.

Zimbabwe vs India, 2nd ODI | Skipper Rahul needs to get valuable batting time

Skipper KL Rahul would hope to get some valuable batting time as the Indian team is expected to recalibrate its goals to create some challenge for itself in the remaining two ODIs against Zimbabwe.