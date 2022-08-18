Here’s a select list of stories to read before you start your day

A man offers sweets to people convicted for rape and murder in the Bilkis Bano case of the 2002 post-Godhra riots, after the Gujarat government allowed their release under its remission policy, on August 15. | Photo Credit: PTI

Dalit boy death | Rajasthan officials appear before NCSC

In the last four days, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has taken cognisance of three alleged crimes against Dalits in Rajasthan, including the death of a Dalit boy in Jalore after he was allegedly beaten by his school teacher. The NCSC is now preparing to undertake a State review on complaints of atrocities against Dalits in Rajasthan.

Rohingya a threat to security: BJP

The BJP on Wednesday asserted that illegal migrants are a threat to national security and that the Modi government would never compromise on the issue, after the party faced flak over plans to resettle Rohingya refugees in flats designated for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

Bilkis Bano case: Two BJP legislators on panel that backed remission of convicts

BJP legislators C.K. Raolji and Suman Chauhan were the members of the committee headed by Godhra Collector and District Magistrate Sujal Mayatra that recommended remission of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gang rape and massacre case of the 2002 riots.

The committee “unanimously” decided to recommend remission to the convicts who had already spent 14 years in jail since they were sentenced to life imprisonment in the heinous crime in 2008.

At least 10 killed in Kabul mosque blast

A bombing at a mosque in the Afghan capital of Kabul during evening prayers on Wednesday killed at least 10 people, including a prominent cleric, an eyewitness and police said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, the latest to strike the country in the year since the Taliban seized power.

Setback for EPS as Madras HC orders status quo ante in AIADMK

The Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered status quo ante as on June 23 with respect to the leadership of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) which meant that the election of Edappadi K Palaniswami as interim general secretary during the July 11 general council meet will not be valid.

Justice G Jayachandran ordered restoration of O. Panneerselvam and Mr. Palaniswami as the coordinator and joint cordinator (co-coordinator)of the party and ordered conduct of a fresh general council meet to take further decisions with respect to the leadership of the party. The orders were passed on Mr. Panneerselvam’s plea against the July 11 meet.

UGC to disburse fellowships till September 30

After intervention by the Prime Ministers Office (PMO) last week, sources said it had been decided that the University Grants Commission (UGC) would disburse the national fellowships of the Social Justice and Empowerment and Minorities Affairs Ministries that have been pending since April, but only till September 30.

‘Ghulam Nabi Azad was consulted on rejig of Congress’ J&K unit’

Congress veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad was consulted before revamping the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) unit, a senior party leader said on Wednesday to counter reports that Mr. Azad was not consulted for the process.

The assertion came a day after Mr. Azad declined to head the Congress’ campaign committee for J&K and is said to have formally sent in his resignation to party chief Sonia Gandhi.

YSRCP impleads in freebies case in Supreme Court

Stringent action should be taken against the ruling parties which force the hand of their respective State governments to hurriedly disburse scheme-related benefits to voters just before the elections, Andhra Pradesh’s ruling YSRC party said on August 17.

In an impleadment application filed in the Supreme Court late in the day, the YSRCP said the intent of such parties was clearly to mock democracy.

Centre projects record production of rice

The Union Agriculture Ministry released on August 17 the fourth advance estimates of production of major agricultural crops for 2021-22. The Ministry said the production of foodgrains in the country is estimated at 315.72 million tonnes which is higher by 4.98 million tonnes than 2020-21.

Delhi’s PM2.5 levels worst in the world

A global analysis of air quality found that Indian cities, while recording particulate matter emissions (PM2.5) that are among the highest in the world, do relatively better on nitrogen dioxide (NO 2 ) emissions.

The report, Air Quality and Health in Cities, released by US-based Health Effects Institute on Wednesday, analyses pollution and global health effects for more than 7,000 cities around the world, focusing on two of the most harmful pollutants - fine particulate matter (PM2.5) and nitrogen dioxide (NO 2 ).

North Korea fires two cruise missiles: Seoul defence ministry

North Korea fired two cruise missiles Wednesday, Seoul’s defence ministry said, ending a month-long lull in Pyongyang’s record-breaking spate of weapons tests this year.

“Early this morning, we detected that North Korea fired two cruise missiles into the West Sea from Onchon, South Pyongan province,” a ministry official told AFP.

1st ODI: All eyes on skipper K.L. Rahul as India get ready to steamroll Zimbabwe

Skipper K.L. Rahul’s form and fitness will be observed keenly when India take on Zimbabwe in a three-match series, starting on August 18, in 50-over format, which is fast losing popularity and struggling to retain its identity.

Supposed to be one of the most vital cogs in India’s T20 World Cup top-order, Rahul would like to make full use of the game time he gets as an opener during the three games against Regis Chakabva’s side.