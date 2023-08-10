August 10, 2023 06:24 am | Updated 06:25 am IST

Amit Shah appeals for peace in Manipur, backs Chief Minister Biren Singh

Home Minister Amit Shah made an appeal to both the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur to shun violence and enter into a dialogue with each other and with the Union government, which he said had no intentions of effecting demographic changes in the State. He was speaking in the Lok Sabha, during the debate on the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition against the Narendra Modi-led government. The appeal was made at the end of Mr. Shah’s speech, which ran for more than two hours. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also asked members to support the peace appeal. Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary, asked that a draft of the appeal be first worked out and a formal resolution to the effect be passed in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, with a large number of MPs in the treasury bench raising their hands in support, the appeal was made and the House adjourned.

Manipur debate in Rajya Sabha lost in a maze of rules

With just two sittings remaining in the monsoon session of Parliament, the debate on Manipur is unlikely to be held in the Rajya Sabha, with the two sides sticking to their respective positions. Both sides claim that they want the subject to be debated but have differed on the rule under which it can be taken up. The government, according to sources, will still try to push through a debate on Friday, the last day of the session. The debate is lost in the complicated maze of parliamentary rules. The Opposition’s original demand was to hold the debate under Rule 267, which requires suspending the day’s business and stipulates the Prime Minister’s presence in the House as non-negotiable. The government insisted on a debate under Rule 176, which entails a short duration discussion.

China goes 10 months without envoy in India ahead of key meetings

China has made no indications of appointing an Ambassador to India even after a record 10-month gap without an envoy in New Delhi, a delay described by observers as “unusual” ahead of key possible meetings between the leaders of the two countries and the upcoming G-20 Summit in India. Chinese envoy Sun Weidong took up a post in Beijing as Vice Foreign Minister in October 2022. Since then, Chinese President Xi Jinping has made a slew of new ambassadorial appointments, but no appointment has been made for India. The post in India – which is among the top ten coveted posts for Chinese diplomats as the Ambassador acquires a rank of Vice Foreign Minister, as is the case for envoys to the United States, United Kingdom and Japan – hasn’t gone empty for such a long period in recent memory.

Pakistan President Alvi dissolves Parliament at PM Shehbaz Sharif’s advice

Pakistan President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on Wednesday at outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s advice, marking an end to the current government’s tenure and paving the way for next general elections. The notification for the dissolution of the Parliament was issued by the Aiwan-i-Sadr, which said the National Assembly was dissolved under Article 58 of the Constitution. Pakistan Prime Minister Sharif on Wednesday wrote to President Alvi and sought dissolution of the National Assembly three days before the end of its five-year constitutional term.

No police operations without presence of Central forces, Amit Shah assures Kuki-Zo team

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday asked a delegation of Kuki-Zo leaders from Manipur to restore peace in the region before political talks are held. The tribal community has been demanding a separate administration from the State of Manipur. Mr. Shah assured the members that Manipur Police commandos will not conduct operations in the hill areas without the presence of central security forces and all checkposts leading to the hills will be manned by Assam Rifles, Muan Tombing, general secretary of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), told The Hindu.

J&K Constitution limited executive powers of Union of India, says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked why the Union of India, the Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir or the political establishment in the rest of the country had never bothered to bring the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir “expressly” within the fold of the Constitution of India. The court said the Jammu and Kashmir Constitution had, over the years, limited the executive powers of the Union of India and restricted the legislative reach of the Parliament.

Ro Khanna to raise human rights issues during India visit, say U.S. civil rights organisations

Discussions on human rights will be on the agenda when a high-powered delegation of U.S. members of Congress visits Delhi next week, indicated a group of India-focused civil rights groups that met with U.S. congressman Ro Khanna, who is leading the delegation. Mr. Khanna, who met with representatives of a “coalition of Indian-American organisations” including Hindus for Human Rights, the Indian-American Muslim Council, and India Civil Watch International in Washington, reportedly “expressed his desire to protect minority rights in India”. Earlier this year, Mr. Khanna had faced a controversy over his criticism of the expulsion of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha member.

Wrestlers sexual harassment case | Touching a woman without sexual intent is no offence, Brij Bhushan tells court

Outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, an accused in a case of alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers, submitted in a Delhi court that “hugging or touching a woman without sexual intent is not an offence”. Mr. Singh’s submission came on the first day of a hearing on Wednesday to decide if charges need to be framed against him in the case. Mr. Singh, who was present in the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal, opposed the framing of charges against him through his lawyer, advocate Rajiv Mohan.

Central government employees warned against participating in rally to demand Old Pension Scheme restoration

The Central government on Wednesday warned government employees against participating in a rally to demand the restoration of Old Pension Scheme (OPS). An order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said “any employee going on strike in any form, including protest, would face the consequences which, besides deduction of wages, may also include appropriate disciplinary action.” As on March 1, 2022, there were 30.13 lakh Central government employees. Restoration of OPS is a key electoral issue. NPS is a contributory pension scheme with matching contribution from the government and is market-linked, while the OPS assures life-long income, post-retirement, usually equivalent to 50% of the last drawn salary. Government employees joining service in 2004 were mandatorily enrolled in the NPS.

Irani’s remarks over Article 370 tantamount to contempt of court: Omar Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said the remarks of Union Minister Smriti Irani over Article 370 in Parliament “tantamount to contempt of court”. “A Union Minister in the Parliament is threatening the court. I am surprised to see the responsible person saying the BJP will not allow restoration of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. The Supreme Court is hearing the case. We are waiting for the judgment. The BJP too should,” Mr. Abdullah said.

Manipur High Court notice to Centre, State, Assam Rifles over contempt plea

The Manipur High Court on Wednesday issued notices to top bureaucrats and police officers of the Manipur government, the Union Home Secretary, the General Officer Commander in-charge of the Indian Army’s Eastern Command, and an Inspector-General of the Assam Rifles (South) in a contempt petition filed by a Meitei body. The International Meeteis Forum (IMF) had filed a contempt petition before the Manipur High Court alleging that a mob of “Kuki men and women” coming from Churachandpur had vandalised and razed government structures inside the complex where they intended to bury 35 of their dead despite the presence of the 9th Assam Rifles, the CRPF, and other Central paramilitary forces.

In Nuh, Haryana BJP chief blames Congress, AAP for attack on procession

Haryana BJP chief Om Prakash Dhankar on Wednesday blamed the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the attack on the religious procession in Nuh on July 31 that sparked communal violence, claiming six lives in the region. He said both communities were of the view that the conspirators of the attack belonging to either of the two political parties should not be spared. Mr. Dhankar was interacting with the media after a five-member delegation led by him met government officials, police officers, and delegations from the two communities. The team did not visit the riot-hit areas and the victims; the Haryana BJP president said his party workers had already met the victims and he would be taking a team to the area again.

Poland to send additional 2,000 troops to Belarus border

Poland will send an additional 2,000 troops to reinforce its eastern border with neighbouring Belarus, a deputy interior minister said Wednesday, as a record number of migrants try to cross. “This will not be a reinforcement of 1,000 but of 2,000 soldiers,” Maciej Wasik told the PAP state news agency, adding that the move was approved by the defence minister following a request from the national border agency for extra manpower.