Morning Digest | Three LeT militants trapped in J&K’s Budgam, Chess Olympiad ends with glittering ceremony, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Three LeT militants 3 trapped in J&K’s Budgam, encounter on

Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants, including a ‘wanted commander’, have been encircled and engaged in a gunfight in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, the J&K police said on Wednesday, August 10, 2022

UN’s terror sanctions regime at an ‘all time low’, says India

The credibility of the United Nations’ sanctions regime is at an ‘all time low’, said India on Tuesday, taking aim at China, Pakistan, Afghanistan and the United Nations Secretariat over ‘selectivity’ and ‘double standards’ against terrorism.

Chennai Chess Olympiad ends

Organised in a short span of four months, the international chess event was held at the Four Points by Sheraton Mamallapuram Resort and Convention Centre near Chennai, Tamil Nadu since July 29 following a grand inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ended with a glittering closing ceremony.

In the open event, India 2 put aside the disappointment of missing a chance to have a go at the gold medal, by climbing the podium with a resounding 3-1 victory over Germany in the 11th and final round. In the women’s event, a heart-breaking 1-3 defeat to USA robbed India 1 the gold medal, but a historic-first bronze medal did manage to bring back the smiles.

Nitish Kumar dumps BJP for RJD, set to form government afresh

Political history repeated itself in Bihar after five years when Chief Minister Nitish Kumar did a turnaround on Tuesday and joined hands again with the Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) whom he had dumped in 2017 on the issue of corruption. This time, Mr. Kumar parted ways with the BJP and was elected leader of the RJD-led mahagathbandhan (grand alliance). He staked claim before Governor Phagu Chouhan to form the next government with the support of 164 MLAs of seven parties.

Taiwan holds exercises as China continues drills

Taiwan’s military on Tuesday said it had begun holding live-fire exercises, even as China’s war games near Taiwan continued for a sixth straight day. China last Thursday began unprecedented live-firing military exercises in six regions surrounding Taiwan, with the drills starting the day after the visit of United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the island.

Pakistan TV station ARY News taken off air for being critical of government

A popular Pakistan television station critical of the current government has been taken off air in much of the country for allegedly airing “seditious” content, the channel said Tuesday. Ammad Yousaf, vice president of ARY News, said the decision was “illegal and ridiculous”, and would be challenged in court.

India and Bangladesh in talks for major river agreement ahead of PM Hasina’s visit

India and Bangladesh are likely to ink at least one major river agreement later this month, The Hindu has learned. The planning for the agreement is being tightly guarded by officials on both sides as water sharing between the two countries is considered to be a sensitive subject given the fact that it often takes political meaning.

Serena Williams announces upcoming retirement from tennis

Serena Williams said on August 9, 2022 that she is “evolving away from tennis” as she hinted at retiring from the sport she dominated for much of her career with 23 singles Grand Slam titles. “I have never liked the word retirement,” Williams wrote in a Vogue article. “It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me. I’ve been thinking of this as a transition but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people.

Gaza violence of “grave concern”: India calls for resumption of Israel-Palestine dialogue

Calling for immediate resumption of talks between Israeli and Palestinian governments during an emergency session on violence in Gaza at the U.N. Security Council, India thanked the Egyptian government in particular for helping broker a ceasefire effective midnight on Tuesday.

Consensual sex on genuine promise of marriage not rape: SC

The Supreme Court has held that it is not rape if consensual physical relationship was based on a genuine promise of marriage which could not be fulfilled. A Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul highlighted the distinction between “a false promise to marriage which is given on understanding by the maker that it will be broken and a breach of promise which is made in good faith but subsequently not fulfilled”.

Monkeypox more frequent in children and people who are immunocompromised: Lancet study

Compared with healthy adults, complications associated with Monkeypox are more frequent in children and people who are immunocompromised, noted an article in the medical journal The Lancet, Child and Adolescent Health. It added that those with an increased risk of bacterial superinfection, sepsis, keratitis, respiratory complications due to pharyngeal abscess and pneumonia, or encephalitis, too are susceptible.

Airlines to give international traveller data to Customs

Airlines will have to mandatorily provide details of all international passengers to the Customs department for preventing and prosecuting offences under the Customs Act, 1962 as well as any other domestic or international law.

Every airline will have to transfer the “passenger name record information” from their reservation system to the database of the Customs department for every international flight departing from India or arriving into the country, according to the Passenger Name Record Information Regulations, 2022