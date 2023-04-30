April 30, 2023 07:17 am | Updated 07:17 am IST

Ahead of Amarnath Yatra, security agencies discuss safeguarding of Kashmir highway

With the Amarnath yatra just two months away, security agencies on Saturday discussed ways and means to tackle threats like vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices in south Kashmir. Officials said securing the national highway, which connects Jammu with the Srinagar and the Amarnath route in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam, remained the focus of the meeting. The threat posed by vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices and other potential militant threats were debated and counter-measures were discussed, they said.

Quarantine facilities being set up for those arriving from Sudan, says Centre

The Indian government is evacuating about 3,000 passengers of Indian Origin from Sudan, and necessary quarantine facilities are being arranged at transit junctures in mission mode for incoming passengers. 1,191 passengers had arrived so far, of which 117 passengers were currently quarantined as they had not been vaccinated against yellow fever. All passengers will be released after 7 days if they remain asymptomatic, it added.

Access to basic supplies restricted at protest site, say wrestlers

Wrestler Bajrang Punia on Friday night took to Instagram to accuse the Delhi Police of restricting supply of electricity and rations. “At the protest site, they (police) have cut off electricity and have barricaded the site, making it difficult for us to access basic necessities like food and water, they even asked us to end our protest as FIRs have been registered against WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh,” Mr. Punia said, in his Instagram video.

ED raid on edutech unicorn Byju’s in Bengaluru under ‘FEMA violations’

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) searched the premises of Think & Learn Private Limited, which runs the online private education portal Byju’s, in Bengaluru, under provisions of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). A statement by the ED revealed that ₹28,000 crore of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into the company, and ₹9,754 crore overseas direct investment by the company are under the scanner.

SEBI seeks 6-month extension to complete Adani probe

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on April 29 asked the Supreme Court for six more months to complete its investigation into Hindenburg Research’s damning report accusing the Adani Group of “brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud schemes over the course of decades”. The market regulator said it was probing “12 suspicious transactions” raised in the Hindenburg report.

Government likely to ask addicts to submit for rehabilitation to avoid jail time

As the Union government debates decriminalising consumption of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, it is likely to bring in a policy where addicts and users will have to submit themselves before treatment centres and declare themselves as such in order to escape criminal prosecution. Currently, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, the consumption of any narcotic drugs or psychotropic substance may attract a jail term of up to one year and/or fines up to ₹20,000.

Centre plans an ‘overhaul’ of its research institutions

The Department of Science and Technology (DST), which is the main source of funds and sustenance for at least 30 autonomous research bodies — some of them of global prestige — is in the middle of a “rationalisation” exercise that involves merging, “disengaging” and even closure of some organisations. The DST exercise is part of a larger project initiated by the Centre to reduce the number of autonomous institutions funded by various Ministries.

Operation Kaveri: Fresh batch of 365 people return home from Sudan

India on April 29 brought back home a fresh batch of 365 people under its mission to evacuate stranded Indians from strife-torn Sudan. The return of the fresh batch of Indians came a day after 754 people arrived in India in two batches under the evacuation mission. The total number of Indians who were brought back home now stands at 1,725, according to official data. The Indians were brought back home from the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah where India set up a transit camp for the evacuees.

100th episode of PM Modi’s 'Mann Ki Baat’ to be broadcast live in United Nations headquarters

The 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will be broadcast live in the United Nations headquarters in New York. The Consulate General of India in New York, along with community organisations, is also hosting the broadcast of the 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' for members of the Indian-American and diaspora community in New Jersey during a special event at 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

PM must break his silence on allegations raised by Satya Pal Malik: Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi must break his silence on the allegations raised by former Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik regarding the Union government’s negligence that reportedly led to the death of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in the Pulwama terror attack in 2019, Congress’s national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said. She said Mr. Modi, the Union government and the BJP were answerable to the families of the martyrs of the Pulwama attack, who were thinking whether their dear ones would be alive today had the government not been “apathetic and negligent”.

L-G Saxena seeks report in connection with Arvind Kejriwal’s residence renovation irregularity rowc

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena has taken cognisance of media reports on the alleged “gross irregularities” in connection with the renovation of the Delhi Chief Minister’s official residence at 6, Flag Staff House, Civil Lines, which was carried out by the Public Works Department. Earlier this week, the Delhi BJP — while citing purported documents from the Public Works Department — called for the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the amount spent on renovating his official residence.

Satwik-Chirag become first Indian men's doubles pair to enter Badminton Asia Championships final

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty became the first Indian men's doubles pair to enter the final of the Badminton Asia Championships after their opponents retired midway through the semi-final match, here on April 29. They face the eighth-seeded Malaysian pair of Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi, who defeated fourth seeds Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi of Japan 21-6 26-24 in the other semifinal, in the final on Sunday.