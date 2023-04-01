April 01, 2023 07:35 am | Updated 07:35 am IST

India registers highest proportional increase of new COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia: WHO

The highest proportional increase of new COVID cases was observed in India, in the Southeast Asia Region, according to the World Health Organisation’s latest data for February 27 to March 26, 2023.

IPL 2023 | Gill sizzles as Titans begin IPL title defence with five-win over CSK

Shubman Gill eclipsed Ruturaj Gaikwad’s high-quality knock with a dazzling half-century as Gujarat Titans began their title defence with a convincing five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in the IPL opener in Ahmedabad on March 31.

Women and Child Development Ministry says MGNREGS workers will build almost 75% of anganwadis in 2023

Almost three in four of the new anganwadi centres to be constructed in the current year will be built in convergence with the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme, the Women and Child Development Ministry has said.

Indore stepwell roof collapse death toll rises to 36

The death toll in the Indore temple stepwell roof collapse incident rose to 36 on Friday. The police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against two temple trustees even as residents accused the Indore Municipal Corporation of failing to check illegal encroachment by the temple management.

Rijiju keeps his attack on the Congress over Digvijaya Singh tweet, says ‘democracy’ was murdered during the Emergency

Taking yet another dig at the Congress after its senior leader Digvijaya Singh had tweeted to thank Germany for taking note of Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday said democracy was actually “murdered” during the 1975 Emergency but none went around seeking help from foreign powers.

Amidst Trinamool call to unite against BJP, Opposition in West Bengal joins hands

At a time when the Trinamool Congress leadership is giving a call for united Opposition against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at Centre, the Opposition parties in West Bengal have come on a same page to oppose the Trinamool government in the State.

China poses challenge to rules-based order in Indo-Pacific: German envoy

The Indo-Pacific may be the area where the biggest challenge we have to face with China materialises, said German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann while stating that Indo-Pacific is growing in importance on the European agenda.

Centre asks Uttarakhand to probe misleading ads of Patanjali Ayurved

After cracking down on cases of alleged misleading or improper advertisements, the Centre has asked the Uttarakhand government to examine at least 53 such cases against Haridwar-based Patanjali Ayurved. Sarbananda Sonowal, AYUSH Minister, stated this in the Rajya Sabha in response to a question on whether the government has taken cognisance of banning five drugs — namely Divya Madhugrit, Divya Eyegrit Gold, Divya Thyrogrit, Divya BPgrit and Divya Lipidom.

Supreme Court to examine how a CJM court in Kerala ‘exceeded jurisdiction

The Supreme Court has agreed to examine how a Chief Judicial Magistrate court in Kerala “exceeded its jurisdiction” to try and convict a man for dacoity. The offence of dacoity under Section 394 of the Indian Penal Code is punished with life imprisonment or sentence up to 10 years and fine.

IIT-Bombay Dalit student death | Mumbai Police file FIR after 50 days

Nearly 50 days after the death by suicide of 18-year-old Darshan Solanki, a first-year Dalit student at the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay, the Mumbai Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) for abetment to suicide against an unknown person.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump will not be handcuffed when he surrenders, says lawyer

Former President Donald Trump will not be handcuffed when he surrenders next week in New York to face criminal charges, under the terms of a deal agreed between his defence attorneys and Manhattan prosecutors, defence lawyer Joe Tacopina said on March 31.